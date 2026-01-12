Angeles Psychology Group Launches Innovative Depression Treatment Program To Address 32% Post-Pandemic Surge in LA

New Specialized Care for West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood Residents Facing Treatment-Resistant Depression

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health data showing a 32% increase in adult depression rates since 2020, Angeles Psychology Group today announced the launch of a specialized depression treatment program utilizing rare therapeutic modalities to address what mental health experts are calling an unprecedented crisis in urban mental health. The program specifically targets residents of West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood, communities experiencing some of the highest rates of treatment-resistant depression in Los Angeles County.The timing is critical. Recent data from the California Department of Public Health indicate that traditional treatment approaches, primarily antidepressants and brief cognitive-behavioral therapy, are failing to produce lasting results for an estimated 60% of individuals with major depressive disorder. This treatment gap has created urgent demand for alternative approaches that address underlying causes rather than just manage symptoms.Founded by Neil Schierholz PsyD, Angeles Psychology Group ( https://angelespsychologygroup.com ) has pioneered an integrative treatment model that combines Orgonomic (Reichian) Therapy, Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy, and Emotion-Focused Therapy. The practice's specialized depression therapy program ( https://angelespsychologygroup.com/depression-therapy/ ) represents one of the few facilities in Southern California offering this comprehensive approach under one roof.Treatment-Resistant Depression Drives Innovation"We're seeing individuals who have tried three, four, sometimes five or more different antidepressants without meaningful improvement," explains Dr Schierholz, whose clinical expertise includes orgonomic therapy, a body-centered approach developed by Wilhelm Reich MD. "The pharmaceutical model assumes depression is primarily a chemical imbalance, but clinical reality shows it's far more complex, involving characterological patterns formed in childhood, unresolved trauma stored in the body, and defensive structures that conventional talk therapy doesn't reach."According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately one-third of individuals with depression do not respond adequately to standard treatments, a condition termed treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The economic and human costs are staggering: The CDC estimates depression costs the U.S. economy $210 billion annually in lost productivity and medical expenses, while suicide rates continue climbing, with Los Angeles County reporting a 15% increase in deaths by suicide from 2019 to 2023.Rare Therapeutic Modalities Address Root CausesAngeles Psychology Group's depression treatment program distinguishes itself through integration of three evidence-informed modalities rarely found together in traditional practice settings:Orgonomic (Reichian) Therapy: Based on Wilhelm Reich MD's pioneering recognition that depression manifests as chronic muscular tension and defensive patterns, or character armor, which block healthy emotional energy flow, this somatic approach addresses the physical manifestations of depression that medication and conventional talk therapy often leave unchanged: The heaviness, fatigue, and bodily constriction that sufferers describe as feeling "stuck" or "dead inside."Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy: Developed by Richard Schwartz PhD and validated through multiple clinical trials, IFS views depression not so much as disease, but as a protective response from internal parts trying to manage overwhelming pain. Recent research published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology demonstrates IFS produces significant, sustained improvements in depression, with effect sizes comparable to or exceeding standard treatments.Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT): This evidence-based approach, supported by over 30 years of research, helps patients access and transform the shame, blocked grief, and self-criticism underlying depressive states. Clinical trials show EFT produces lasting symptom reduction and addresses the emotional processing deficits maintaining depression.Strategic Focus on High-Need CommunitiesThe practice's focus on West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood reflects both geographic accessibility from its Mid-Wilshire office and the specific depression-related challenges facing these communities: West Hollywood Depression : With over 40% LGBTQ+ population, residents experience elevated depression rates linked to minority stress: The cumulative impact of discrimination, stigma, and identity concealment. Research from the Williams Institute at UCLA shows LGBTQ+ adults are twice as likely to experience depression, with particularly high rates among those experiencing family rejection or discrimination. Beverly Hills Depression : Despite socioeconomic advantages, affluent communities report depression rates comparable to or exceeding the general population, driven by achievement pressure, perfectionism, and what researchers term "affluenza," the psychological costs of wealth including isolation, identity fragmentation, and existential emptiness. Studies show children of affluent parents demonstrate elevated rates of depression and anxiety.Hollywood: Entertainment industry professionals face depression rates significantly higher than the general population, driven by career instability, public scrutiny, rejection, and identity issues. A 2022 study published in Psychology of Popular Media found 38% of entertainment industry workers met criteria for clinical depression, compared to 20% in the general population.Angeles Psychology Group’s Mid-Wilshire location at 6363 Wilshire Boulevard ( https://share.google/zWJfQs9OhDuVwNeGQ ) provides central access to all three communities, with extended hours from 7 AM to 10 PM daily to accommodate demanding professional schedules. Comprehensive and flexible telehealth options ensure treatment continuity despite Los Angeles traffic challenges.Clinical Outcomes Exceed Standard TreatmentWhile pharmaceutical companies emphasize medication efficacy in clinical trials, real-world outcomes tell a different story. Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows only 37% of patients achieve remission with their first antidepressant trial, dropping to only 31% with a second trial. In contrast, integrated psychotherapeutic approaches combining multiple modalities, sometimes in combination with medication, demonstrate remission rates of 55-60% even in treatment-resistant populations."The data increasingly support what we see clinically: That lasting recovery from depression requires addressing multiple dimensions simultaneously," notes Dr Schierholz. "Patients need cognitive tools to challenge depressive thinking, emotional processing to heal underlying wounds and trauma, somatic interventions to release chronic tension, and depth work to understand and release unconscious patterns. This comprehensive approach creates real and lasting transformation, not just symptom reduction."Free Consultations Address Treatment Access BarriersRecognizing that it is the therapeutic relationship which predicts treatment success more than any specific technique, Angeles Psychology Group offers free 20-minute consultations allowing prospective patients to meet with one or more clinicians by phone or video and assess fit before financial commitment. This model addresses a critical barrier: Insurance-driven assignment of providers that prioritizes third-party payer convenience over therapeutic compatibility."Research shows therapeutic alliance accounts for 30% of treatment outcome variance, more than any particular intervention or type of therapy," explains Dr Schierholz, "yet insurance assigns providers based on network participation and availability rather than therapeutic relational fit. Our free consultation model honors the research that clearly shows relationship quality drives therapy success."About Angeles Psychology GroupAngeles Psychology Group is a holistic mental health practice in Los Angeles specializing in transformative therapy that addresses root causes rather than just symptoms. Founded by Neil Schierholz PsyD, the practice integrates rare therapeutic modalities including Orgonomic (Reichian) Therapy, Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy, Depth Psychology, and Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT). With a team of highly-trained clinicians anchored in culturally-competent, affirmative care, Angeles Psychology Group serves individuals, couples, families, and groups seeking genuine, lasting transformation. The practice is located at 6363 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 520, Los Angeles, CA 90048, with services available seven days a week from 7 AM to 10 PM via in-person and telehealth formats.

