Rowan Foundation Launches National Writing Scholarships For Undergraduate Women

Rowan Foundation logo Rowan Foundation Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship, offered to women pursuing undergraduate degrees in English or creative writing The Rowan Foundation Resilience in Writing scholarship is offered to undergraduate women who have experienced a blood clot or clotting disorder and are pursuing degrees in English or creative writing

Program Includes a First-of-Its-Kind National Writing Scholarship for Women Affected by Blood Clots and Clotting Disorders

This scholarship program includes a first-of-its-kind national writing award created specifically for women whose academic and creative journeys have been shaped by a blood clot or clotting disorder.” — David Rowan, Rowan Foundation Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rowan Foundation today announced the launch of the Alexandra Rowan Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship program, a national initiative supporting undergraduate women pursuing degrees in English and creative writing. Applications are now open on the Bold.org platform. Scholarship recipients will be announced in May 2026, during National Women’s Health Month.This program includes four scholarships for women, including three genre-based writing awards—nonfiction, fiction, and poetry—and the groundbreaking Alexandra Rowan Resilience in Writing Scholarship, a first-of-its-kind national writing scholarship created specifically for undergraduate women who have personally experienced a blood clot or have been diagnosed with a clotting disorder. The program addresses a rarely acknowledged intersection of women’s health, higher education, and creative expression.HONORING ALEXANDRA'S LIFE, CREATIVITY, AND LEGACYThe scholarship program honors the memory of Alexandra Rowan, a talented writer who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in English and creative writing. Alexandra had just completed her undergraduate studies and begun her professional career when, only months later, she died unexpectedly at age 23 from a blood clot in her lung linked to hormonal contraception.“Alexandra viewed writing as a way to understand the world, connect with others, and express emotion and imagination with clarity and heart,” said David Rowan, Founder of the Rowan Foundation. “This scholarship program includes a first-of-its-kind national writing award created specifically for women whose academic and creative journeys have been shaped by a blood clot or clotting disorder. Their resilience deserves to be recognized.”Alexandra’s sudden passing inspired her family to establish the Rowan Foundation, which has since become a national advocate for women’s health and blood clot awareness. These new scholarships carry Alexandra’s legacy forward by supporting young women who share her passion for language and storytelling, while elevating lifesaving awareness in an area where many women lack accessible, reliable information about their health risks.THREE ALEXANDRA ROWAN VOICES OF TOMORROW SCHOLARSHIPSNONFICTION, FICTION, AND POETRY ($1,000 EACH)Open to undergraduate women pursuing degrees in English or creative writing, these awards invite students to submit original work in one of three genres. Through personal essays, short stories, or poetry, applicants respond to prompts that explore identity, discovery, meaningful experiences, and the transformative power of storytelling.Each scholarship recognizes creativity, ambition, and the ability to evoke insight or emotional connection, qualities that reflect both Alexandra’s writing and the Foundation’s mission to uplift women’s voices.THE ALEXANDRA ROWAN RESILIENCE IN WRITING SCHOLARSHIP ($1,000)FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND NATIONAL WRITING SCHOLARSHIP RECOGNIZING WOMEN AFFECTED BY BLOOD CLOTSThis scholarship supports undergraduate women studying English or creative writing who have experienced a blood clot or been diagnosed with a clotting disorder. It stands as one of the clotting community’s first dedicated academic awards, recognizing the strength, perseverance, and lived experiences of women facing these medical challenges.Applicants will self-attest to their eligibility and submit an essay or poem reflecting on resilience, healing, creativity, or personal transformation, creating space for women to tell their stories in their own words.Application Timeline• Applications Open: January 2026• Deadline: April 1, 2026• Winners Announced: May 2026• Platform: Bold.org• Total Awards: Four scholarships, $1,000 each• Eligibility: Undergraduate women majoring in English or creative writing (additional eligibility applies to the Resilience Scholarship)Apply to the Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship here: Voices of Tomorrow Application Apply to the Resilience in Writing Scholarship here: Resilience in Writing Application Learn more: Rowan Foundation Scholarship Opportunity SUPPORTING ASPRINING WRITERS BEYOND SCHOLARSHIPSIn conjunction with the launch of its scholarship program, the Rowan Foundation is introducing a new creative writing website to support aspiring writers beyond financial awards. The platform features writing-focused content, scholarship information, and future opportunities that align creativity with the Foundation’s broader mission of education and empowerment. View the new writing website: https://writing.alexrowanfoundation.org/ ABOUT THE ALEXANDRA ROWAN FOUNDATIONThe Alexandra Rowan Foundation, based in Houston, Texas, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about blood clot risks in women, expanding access to trusted health education, and empowering women through awareness and informed decision-making. The Foundation provides evidence-based resources that honor Alexandra’s legacy while working to save lives through education and awareness. Learn more at www.alexrowanfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.