The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for 15 Years of Outstanding Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses along the East Coast received consecutive Talk Awards for their award-winning customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, three businesses were honored by the Talk Awards for their continuous commitment to providing outstanding customer service and satisfaction, earning them all a 15th consecutive Talk Award.K & W Auto Body Inc. in Woodbridge, Virginia, is a certified, full-service body shop and collision center. In business for more than 25 years, K & W promises its clients excellence in service and quality. They are certified by most major auto manufacturers and work with all insurance companies, so they will handle the repair from filing the claim with customers to towing, rental cars and final project completion. K&W is a start-to-finish solution for auto repair needs. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/k-and-w-auto-body-inc/ Choice Roofing Corp. in Quincy, Massachusetts, has provided residential and commercial roofing services since 1998. The company is also an expert installer of siding, including red cedar, clapboard, Hardie Plank and more. Choice Roofing prides itself on its reputation for quality and professionalism, focusing every day on ensuring the complete satisfaction of every client. The company’s owner personally meets with all clients and works on each job site. Hiring Choice Roofing brings experience, knowledge, quality and commitment to every project. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/choice-roofing-corp/ Maynard Roofing Company in Taunton, Massachusetts, prides itself on taking care of customers’ homes like their own. The company, founded in 1984, is known for its quality roofing services for both residential and commercial clients and specializes in the tried and proven hand nailing technique to ensure each shingle is completely attached to the roof and will hold up against the elements. The company’s installers have more than 30 years of experience in the industry and work on a variety of projects that continue to enhance their roofing knowledge. No matter the job, big or small, Maynard Roofing will be friendly, fair and honest. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/maynard-roofing-taunton-ma-1/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

