Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential Foodborne Illness - Botulism

Company Name:
Diva Fam Inc.
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Sea Moss Gel Superfood in various flavors (16 FL OZ glass jars)

Company Announcement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 - Diva Fam Inc. ("Diva Fam" or the "Company") today (January 9, 2026) announced a voluntary recall of all lots and flavors of Sea Moss Gel Superfood due to lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring records for pH-controlled food products.

PH-controlled food products that are not manufactured in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements may present a potential risk of microbial growth, including organisms that can produce toxins associated with botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness that can affect the nervous system. Symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or muscle weakness.

No illnesses or adverse health events have been reported in connection with the products subject to this recall to date.

The affected products were distributed nationwide through select retail, online via https://truеsеamоss.cоm/ and other distribution channels.

Recalled product includes all flavors and sizes and batch numbers of True Sea Moss brand Sea Moss Gel Superfood packaged in 16 FL OZ (473 mL) glass jars, manufactured prior to January 9, 2026. The manufacture date (MFD) is indicated on the can lid. Format is MM/YYYY:

Recalled flavors include the following:

Flavor

UPC

Mango

5065006235875

Pineapple

5065006235288

Wildcrafted

5065006235073

Apple and Cinnamon

5065006235776

Elderberry

5065006235189

Passion Fruit

5061033691882

Blue Spirulina and Raspberry

5065006235813

Strawberry

5065006235271

Cherry

5061033691264

Mango and Pineapple

5065006235301

5 Blends in 1

5061033690052

Soursop

5061033691875

Lemon Pie

5061033691271

Orange

5061033692926

The matter was identified during a California Department of Public Health inspection that raised questions regarding regulatory authorization and related production records for certain distributed products. The Company is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities and has initiated this voluntary recall to ensure regulatory alignment.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Sea Moss Gel Superfood products should discontinue use of the product and follow the instructions provided by the place of purchase regarding product return or disposal. Consumers seeking additional information may contact: Email: support@divafam.com Phone: (818) 751-3882, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact: Diva Fam Team
support@divafam.com