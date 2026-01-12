COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
- Food & Beverages
Potential Foodborne Illness - Botulism
- Diva Fam Inc.
Sea Moss Gel Superfood in various flavors (16 FL OZ glass jars)
Company Announcement
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 - Diva Fam Inc. ("Diva Fam" or the "Company") today (January 9, 2026) announced a voluntary recall of all lots and flavors of Sea Moss Gel Superfood due to lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring records for pH-controlled food products.
PH-controlled food products that are not manufactured in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements may present a potential risk of microbial growth, including organisms that can produce toxins associated with botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness that can affect the nervous system. Symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or muscle weakness.
No illnesses or adverse health events have been reported in connection with the products subject to this recall to date.
The affected products were distributed nationwide through select retail, online via https://truеsеamоss.cоm/ and other distribution channels.
Recalled product includes all flavors and sizes and batch numbers of True Sea Moss brand Sea Moss Gel Superfood packaged in 16 FL OZ (473 mL) glass jars, manufactured prior to January 9, 2026. The manufacture date (MFD) is indicated on the can lid. Format is MM/YYYY:
Recalled flavors include the following:
|
Flavor
|
UPC
|
Mango
|
5065006235875
|
Pineapple
|
5065006235288
|
Wildcrafted
|
5065006235073
|
Apple and Cinnamon
|
5065006235776
|
Elderberry
|
5065006235189
|
Passion Fruit
|
5061033691882
|
Blue Spirulina and Raspberry
|
5065006235813
|
Strawberry
|
5065006235271
|
Cherry
|
5061033691264
|
Mango and Pineapple
|
5065006235301
|
5 Blends in 1
|
5061033690052
|
Soursop
|
5061033691875
|
Lemon Pie
|
5061033691271
|
Orange
|
5061033692926
The matter was identified during a California Department of Public Health inspection that raised questions regarding regulatory authorization and related production records for certain distributed products. The Company is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities and has initiated this voluntary recall to ensure regulatory alignment.
Consumers who have purchased the affected Sea Moss Gel Superfood products should discontinue use of the product and follow the instructions provided by the place of purchase regarding product return or disposal. Consumers seeking additional information may contact: Email: support@divafam.com Phone: (818) 751-3882, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Media Contact: Diva Fam Team
support@divafam.com