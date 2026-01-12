When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 12, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Spring & Mulberry Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar

Company Announcement

Raleigh, North Carolina (January 12, 2026) — Spring & Mulberry is voluntarily recalling lot #025255 of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar (2.1 oz) due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The affected product has been available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since September 15, 2025. The recalled product can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), box color (teal), flavor name (Mint Leaf), and lot code (#025255). The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap. Please see an example of the packaging and lot code below.

There have been no reported illnesses or adverse health effects reported to date, however, Spring & Mulberry is proactively recalling the specific lot in which this risk applies to protect public health. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by a third-party laboratory.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are asked to dispose of it. They may request a refund by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.

We appreciate your cooperation.

For more information or assistance, please contact:

Spring & Mulberry Customer Service

recalls@springandmulberry.com