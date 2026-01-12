Free Online Tool Helps Consumers Understand Debt Relief Contracts Before Signing and Getting Ripped Off

Steve Rhode - Get Out of Debt Guy - GetOutOfDebt.org

New Debt Relief Contract Decoder Exposes Hidden Fees, Red Flags, and Misleading Terms in Plain English

For years, I've told people to get a second opinion before signing with any debt relief company. Now you can get a second and third opinion in minutes, for free, from the privacy of your own home.” — Steve Rhode - Get Out of Debt Guy

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetOutOfDebt.org today announced the launch of its free Debt Relief Contract Decoder , an online tool that helps consumers understand what they are really agreeing to before signing up with a debt relief company. The tool is available now at https://getoutofdebt.org/contract-decoder The Contract Decoder works by generating a custom analysis prompt tailored to the specific company and contract type. Users then copy the prompt into any free AI tool of their choice, including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, or Microsoft Copilot, and upload their contract for analysis. The entire process takes just minutes."Debt relief contracts are designed by lawyers to protect the company, not you," said Steve Rhode, founder of GetOutOfDebt.org and consumer debt advocate since 1994. "This tool levels the playing field by letting anyone use the same AI technology that companies use, completely free."The tool supports multiple contract types including debt settlement, credit counseling, debt validation, credit repair, student loan relief, tax debt resolution, timeshare exit, and mortgage modification agreements.A key feature is privacy protection. Contracts go directly from the user to their chosen AI tool. GetOutOfDebt.org never sees, stores, or has access to the documents."Your contract is between you and the AI tool you choose," Rhode said. "I just give you the right questions to ask."What the Tool AnalyzesThe Contract Decoder prompts AI tools to identify:- Total costs including hidden fees- Rights consumers are giving up (arbitration clauses, class action waivers)- Refund and cancellation terms- Contradictions between marketing claims and contract language- Industry-specific red flags based on FTC regulations- Critical questions to ask before signingIt works like this. First, it translates legal language into plain English so users understand what they are actually agreeing to. Second, it compares contract terms against the company's own website to flag contradictions between marketing promises and legal terms. Third, it generates a list of critical questions users should ask before signing.The tool encourages users to get multiple opinions before making important financial decisions. Users can run their contract through two or three different AI tools and compare the results. If multiple tools flag the same concern, that issue deserves close attention."For years, I've told people to get a second opinion before signing with any debt relief company," Rhode said. "Now you can get a second and third opinion in minutes, for free, from the privacy of your own home."The Contract Decoder is part of a three-step protection series available on GetOutOfDebt.org. The first step is the company vetting guide, which helps consumers research a debt relief company before engaging. The second step is the Contract Decoder, which analyzes agreements before signing. The third step is the refund guide, which provides a step-by-step process for getting money back if things go wrong.Steve Rhode is known as "The Get Out of Debt Guy." He filed bankruptcy himself in 1990 after his business failed in an economic crash. He then founded Myvesta, which grew to 70 employees helping Americans escape debt. Rhode has appeared on FOX, CNN, ABC, NBC, and MSNBC. His book "The Path to Happiness and Wealth" was named Washington Post Personal Finance Book of the Month. He has been helping consumers navigate debt since 1994."I've reviewed thousands of these contracts over 30 years," Rhode said. "The same tricks show up again and again. Now anyone can spot them."The Debt Relief Contract Decoder is free to use with no registration required. GetOutOfDebt.org does not sell debt relief services or accept affiliate payments from debt companies.The tool is live at https://getoutofdebt.org/contract-decoder About GetOutOfDebt.orgGetOutOfDebt.org provides free, honest debt advice without sales pitches or hidden agendas. Founded in 2008 by Steve Rhode, the site helps Americans understand all their debt relief options so they can make informed decisions. The site reaches hundreds of thousands of readers annually and hosts the weekly Get Out of Debt Guy podcast.

