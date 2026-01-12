Soap Free Procyon® Extreme Carpet Pre-Spray® Solution Earns Carpet and Rug Institute Seal of Approval Certification

Plus Manufacturing has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for almost 4 decades. Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray

Industry-leading soap-free carpet cleaning formula joins prestigious SOA list of Certified Cleaning Solutions.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., manufacturer of the Soap Free Procyon® line of environmentally preferable cleaning products, announces that its Extreme Carpet Pre-Spray® solution has earned the prestigious Seal of Approval (SOA) certification from the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). The product has been added to the SOA list of Certified Cleaning Solutions in the pre-spray category.

The CRI Seal of Approval program is the carpet industry's only scientific program to test the effectiveness of carpet cleaning products and certifies those products that remove difficult stains or a sufficient amount of soil without damage to the carpet. Products must pass stringent testing at an independent laboratory, evaluated against control samples using scientifically accredited cleaning standards.

"We are eager to promote Soap Free Procyon® Extreme Carpet Pre-Spray® as an SOA-certified pre-spray carpet cleaner," said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing, Inc. "This certification validates our nearly four decades of commitment to producing cleaning products that are not only effective but also safer for people, pets, and the environment."

Soap Free Procyon® Extreme Carpet Pre-Spray® is formulated as a powerful yet soap-free, odor-free concentrated solution designed for professional carpet cleaners, building service contractors, educational facilities, and homeowners. The product features a cleaning pH of 10 and a dry pH of 6.5, allowing it to be one of the safest cleaning products available while delivering exceptional cleaning performance.

Under the SOA Solutions testing protocol, pre-spray cleaning solutions are evaluated for overall cleaning effectiveness, rate of resoiling, pH levels, optical brighteners, and colorfastness to light. Water is used as a control variable, meaning product performance is measured against the benchmark of plain water to ensure genuine cleaning efficacy.

In addition to CRI certification, the product also holds Green Seal certification, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) testing approval, and has no Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

About the Carpet and Rug Institute

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) is the national trade association representing carpet and rug manufacturers and suppliers of raw materials and services to the industry. CRI is the leading source for science-based information on carpet, with a mission to provide the carpet industry, its customers, and the public with facts that enable informed flooring choices. The Seal of Approval program helps consumers make better purchasing decisions by ensuring that the products they choose will work effectively without damaging carpet. For more information, visit www.carpet-rug.org.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Plus Manufacturing, Inc. is located in the Great Pacific Northwest in Spokane, Washington. Founded nearly 40 years ago, the company's commitment to the cleaning industry is to lessen the impact of toxic chemicals on the environment and to customers' health. All Soap Free Procyon® products are soap-free, detergent-free, odorless, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and biodegradable with no VOCs. Soap Free Procyon® cleaning products carry more testing and certifications than any comparable product in the industry, ensuring customers are on their way to a safer, healthier environment. For more information, visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.



