Alosant and Pipsy Announce Strategic Partnership to Eliminate Resident Move In Delays for Land Developments

Real-time data enables immediate lifestyle access at closing for new homeowners.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alosant, the leading resident experience platform for master-planned communities, today announced a strategic partnership with Pipsy, the AI-powered digital assistant built for land developers. Together, the two companies are eliminating traditional home-closing delays that prevent new homeowners from accessing their community and lifestyle at move-in.

At the heart of the partnership is a bi-directional data flow between the Pipsy and Alosant platforms. This connection enables critical pre-sales data and lifestyle content to pass between systems, enriching the consumer experience from buying a home to living in it.

“One of the most common frustrations we hear is the gap between when a new resident closes on a home and when they can begin using the community amenities,” says April LaMon, Co-Founder and CEO of Alosant. “Paperwork delays can stretch out for weeks, affecting tens of thousands of home closings each year. Working with Aaron and the Pipsy team, we saw an opportunity to eliminate the waiting period from the resident experience, so new homeowners feel welcomed and connected from day one.”

The companies are solving this pain point by recognizing closed lot information from Pipsy in real time, enabling Alosant to automatically create new resident app accounts and send a personalized welcome to residents the moment a home closes. This innovation creates value for new residents, land developers, and community teams alike. Pipsy helps developers automate operations before closing. With this integration, teams can eliminate hours spent manually entering data and checking status across systems after closing, creating a more predictable and efficient onboarding experience.

“One of the biggest challenges for land developers has always been the disconnect between pre-closing operations and post-closing resident onboarding. Partnering with Alosant bridges the gap by enabling real-time data flow and welcoming new homeowners into the community the moment they close,” said Aaron Crawford, Founder of Pipsy. “This integration streamlines operations for our developer clients and turns what used to be weeks of waiting and manual work into a seamless, day-one experience.”

About Alosant

Alosant is the industry-leading resident experience platform powering lifestyle for more than 100 master-planned communities across the U.S. and Canada. Its flagship white-labeled community apps powered by DataBridgeAI™ connect residents and home shoppers to real places and experiences, including amenities, events, communications, and mobile access, creating a seamless and branded experience throughout the entire homeowner journey.

About Pipsy

Pipsy delivers an AI-powered digital assistant tailored for master-planned community developers. The platform automates lot inventory management, sales reporting, analytics, and daily operations while unifying data across systems. With real-time updates and customizable tools, Pipsy helps land developers streamline operations across North America.

