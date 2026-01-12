OpEd: The 2026 Election Candidate Filing Period Opens January 12

With the start of the new year, the 2026 election cycle is just around the corner. The May 12th Primary Election is now 4 months away, beginning with the candidate filing period on January 12th. For just over 2 weeks, West Virginians seeking their party's nomination to the General Election must file certificates of announcement to officially become candidates.

Elections are the voices of the people. Elected officials make decisions at the national, state, and local levels that affect our daily lives, future, and our next generations. Perhaps some of the most important decisions we make as West Virginians occur at the ballot box when we choose the people we trust will have our best interests in mind when making decisions.

Filing for office is not just a personal decision. It is a public commitment to leadership, accountability, and service. When a candidate runs for public office, they are publicly affirming their willingness to represent and be responsive to their constituents, their jurisdiction, and the citizens of West Virginia.

In the Mountain State, we take pride in making this process accessible and secure. Whether you're running for a local school board, city council, or a statewide office, your decision to file is a declaration of faith in our system of self-government.

Public service is not easy. It requires time, energy, and sacrifice. But it also offers something unique: the chance to make a real difference in the lives of your neighbors and fellow West Virginians.

Responsible government requires leaders who are willing to listen, learn, and lead. They must address critical issues like schools, roads, our economy, and our future. Filing for office is the next step toward becoming that leader.

Our constitutional republic thrives on competition and ideas. When more candidates file, voters have more choices. More choices mean better debates, more educated voters, and a government that truly reflects the will of the people.

West Virginia has a long and proud history of civic engagement. Since our state’s founding in 1863, citizens have stepped forward to serve in local and state offices shaping policies that reflect the values of our communities. From the early days of statehood through modern times, the willingness of everyday West Virginians to run for office has kept our democracy strong and resilient. That tradition continues today.

If you have ever thought about running for office, now is the time to seriously consider your candidacy. From January 12 to January 31, the window is open. Learn about those currently serving. Do they represent your values and that of your family? If not, consider tossing your hat in the ring for an opportunity to bring your ideas, your energy, and your commitment to service.

This is also a good time to renew your commitment to those who may be running for re-election. Reach out to those elected officials that share your beliefs and who are working for you, your family, your business, and your community. Let them know that you support them.

West Virginia’s future depends on people who have the time and patience to lead. Candidates are not just names on a ballot. They are the heartbeat of our government. Without them, our constitutional republic cannot survive.

So, as we approach this filing period, I encourage every eligible citizen to consider the call to serve. Our state needs your voice. Our communities need your leadership.

And finally, a note of practical importance. The USPS has announced that postmark dates are not guaranteed on the same day that mail is placed into circulation. For candidates who are mailing their certificates of announcement, especially on the last day of filing, be certain to walk into the post office and request a postmark for that day. By law, certificates that are not postmarked by January 31, 2026, must be rejected as untimely.

﻿For more information on how to file, visit GoVoteWV.com​ or contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (304) 558-6000.