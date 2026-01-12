APlus Housing Expands Revenue Share Opportunities for Seattle Property Owners

APlus Housing expands its revenue share program, offering Seattle-area property owners hands-off management and steady income from vetted corporate tenants.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APlus Housing , a trusted provider of corporate housing solutions in the Seattle area for over 30 years, announced today an expanded revenue share opportunity for local property owners looking to maximize returns while minimizing day-to-day management.Through this program, APlus Housing partners with property owners to furnish and professionally manage residences that are rented to vetted business travelers, traveling professionals, and corporate clients. Property owners benefit from consistent occupancy, professional oversight, and a shared-revenue model—without the operational burden of short-term or traditional rentals.“Our goal is to create true win-win partnerships,” said Khoa Huynh of APlus Housing. “Property owners gain reliable income and peace of mind, while business travelers receive high-quality, fully furnished homes that meet the standards corporate clients expect.”APlus Housing handles furnishing, marketing, guest placement, and ongoing management, drawing from long-standing relationships with corporations, relocation firms, and healthcare and construction organizations throughout the region. Properties are maintained to professional standards, helping preserve long-term asset value while generating income.This revenue share model is designed specifically for owners who want a hands-off approach and prefer business-class occupants over traditional short-term rental traffic. Opportunities are available across Seattle and surrounding areas, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Bothell, and nearby communities.Property owners interested in learning more about partnering with APlus Housing are encouraged to inquire directly for qualification details and next steps.For more information, visit aplusnw.com.

