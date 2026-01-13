American Vision Windows Celebrates Grand Opening of New Indio Showroom with Community Event and January Savings

We’re excited to bring American Vision Windows to the Coachella Valley and welcome the Desert Cities community into our newest showroom...” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows , California’s largest window replacement company and a proudly 100% employee-owned business, is celebrating its expansion into the Coachella Valley with the Grand Opening of its new Desert Cities showroom in Indio, California.The family-friendly Grand Opening event will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at 44-907 Golf Center Parkway, Suite 1-2, Indio, CA 92201. The event invites local homeowners to explore the company’s newest showroom, enjoy complimentary food and refreshments, participate in giveaways, and preview the latest innovations in energy-efficient windows, patio doors, and home upgradesAn appearance by Tim Conway of KFI AM 640 will add to the festivities as American Vision Windows officially introduces its brand to the Desert Cities community“We’re excited to bring American Vision Windows to the Coachella Valley and welcome the Desert Cities community into our newest showroom,” said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. “This Grand Opening is about more than just a new location. It is about giving local homeowners access to industry-leading products, exceptional service, and meaningful savings that truly improve the comfort and value of their homes.”Grand Opening Event HighlightsGuests attending the January 17 Grand Opening will enjoy:- A first look at American Vision Windows’ new Indio showroom- Displays of modern window styles, patio doors, and energy-saving technology- Family-friendly activities and giveaways- Complimentary food and refreshments- A chance to meet the American Vision team and learn about current promotionsAttendees will also have the opportunity to enter to win a FREE patio door, valued up to $3,500, by visiting the showroom or booking an in-home appointment between now and January 31, 2026January Windows & Doors Offer: No Payments Until 2027To celebrate the Grand Opening and kick off the New Year, American Vision Windows is offering Desert Cities homeowners an exclusive No Payments Until 2027 financing promotion when they purchase four or more windows. This limited-time offer allows homeowners to upgrade their homes with new, energy-efficient windows and doors today and pay nothing until 2027, making it easier to improve comfort, curb appeal, and energy savings without upfront financial pressureHomeowners can explore available products, schedule a consultation, and learn more about this January offer at https://www.americanvisionwindows.com January Bathroom Remodeling Offers from American Vision Baths Homeowners looking to enhance safety, comfort, and style in their bathrooms can also take advantage of January promotions from American Vision Baths, the company’s dedicated bath and shower remodeling division.Current January offers include:- $1,000 Off a Walk-In Bath or KOHLER LuxStone Shower- No Payments Until 2027These promotions apply to KOHLER walk-in baths and LuxStone shower remodels, giving homeowners a way to upgrade aging or outdated bathrooms with safer, more accessible, and more luxurious solutions while deferring payments into the future.Full details on bath and shower offers are available atServing the Desert Cities with Trusted Home Improvement SolutionsFounded in 1999, American Vision Windows has grown from a small, family-owned company into California’s largest window replacement provider, trusted by tens of thousands of homeowners. Today, the company is 100% employee-owned, with showrooms across the state and a mission to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient windows, doors, and home upgrades backed by expert craftsmanship and exceptional customer careThe opening of the Indio Desert Cities showroom marks a major expansion for the company, bringing its award-winning products and services to homeowners throughout Indio, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and surrounding Coachella Valley communities.Event Details at a GlanceWhat: American Vision Windows Desert Cities Showroom Grand OpeningWhen: Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMWhere: 44-907 Golf Center Parkway, Suite 1-2, Indio, CA 92201More Info: https://www.americanvisionwindows.com Phone: 888-542-2875About American Vision WindowsFounded in 1999, American Vision Windows has become California’s largest window sales and installation company, known for its high-performance products, expert installation, and customer-first approach. The company is proudly 100% employee-owned, with showrooms throughout California and a commitment to delivering energy-efficient, beautifully designed windows and doors that transform houses into dream homes.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths specializes in premium KOHLER walk-in baths and LuxStone shower systems, offering homeowners safer, more comfortable, and stylish bathroom remodeling solutions designed for long-term durability and everyday convenience.

🌵🎉 DESERT CITIES, WE’RE OPEN! 🎉🌵

