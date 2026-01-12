The 4S Summit Celebrates Continued Growth and Impact as It Expands Into 2026

From its launch in 2023 to nationwide expansion, the 4S Summit continues its mission to support and elevate aesthetic practices across the country.

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2023, the 4S Summit®, presented by The Aesthetic Success, has rapidly grown into one of the most trusted and impactful practice management education platforms in the aesthetic industry. Led by industry authorities Terri Ross, Izhak Musli, and Dr. Renato Saltz, the summit continues its mission to support and elevate aesthetic practices nationwide.

What began as a focused initiative to help practices build strong operational foundations has evolved into a multi-city, multi-year movement dedicated to helping aesthetic practices not only survive, but thrive. Over the past three years, the 4S Summit® has supported more than 1,000 aesthetic practices, delivering practical education, strategic guidance, and a community-driven environment where practice owners and leaders can learn, connect, and grow together.

Unlike traditional conferences, the 4S Summit® emphasizes action over theory. Each event delivers a hands-on, results-driven experience centered around four core pillars of business success: strategy, systems, sales, and skills. Attendees gain real-world tools, frameworks, and implementation strategies designed to drive measurable growth, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen long-term sustainability.

The most recent 4S Summit®, held in Fort Lauderdale, brought together aesthetic practice owners, providers, managers, and industry partners for an immersive and collaborative learning experience, further expanding the summit’s reach and influence across the aesthetic industry.

Looking ahead, the 4S Summit® has announced plans for three additional events in 2026, reflecting its continued momentum and commitment to reaching practices nationwide:

- Tucson, AZ: March 27–29, 2026

- Kansas City, MO: September 25–27, 2026

- Miami, FL: December 4–6, 2026

In addition to its nationwide expansion, 2026 will mark a major milestone for the organization with its 10th event and the launch of an elevated educational experience: The 4S Summit®: Level Up Master Class. Designed for returning 4S attendees and high-achieving practices, this advanced experience will offer a more intimate, personalized approach to practice management education through interactive discussions, small-group workshops, and direct access to industry experts.

Leading the continued mission into 2026, Terri Ross, Izhak Musli, and Dr. Renato Saltz remain committed to supporting aesthetic practices through education, mentorship, and community. Reminding practice owners they are not alone in the challenges of entrepreneurship and growth.

As the 4S Summit® continues to evolve, its purpose remains clear: to provide meaningful education, foster connection, and create lasting impact for aesthetic practices at every stage of their journey.

For more information about the 4S Summit®, upcoming events, or media inquiries, please contact the Director of Event Operations, Grainne Gray at info@theaestheticsuccess.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.