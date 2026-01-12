Yelena Stezhenskaya Releases Meeting An Ogre, A Fairy Tale Of Healing, Exile, And Unexpected Courage

Meeting with an Ogre by Yelena Stezhenskaya

Blending classic magic with timely social themes, the new paperback reimagines what it means to be a monster and a hero.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Yelena Stezhenskaya, with translation by Grigory Ioffe, announces the release of Meeting an Ogre, a richly layered fairy tale that combines adventure, emotional growth, and moral reflection. Published on December 1, 2025, the paperback invites young readers and adults alike into a story where appearances deceive and compassion becomes the greatest form of strength.

The novel opens with a violent turning point. Her Royal Highness, Princess Leticia, known as Lettie, is ambushed in a dark forest while traveling with her attendants. Left alone and terrified after narrowly escaping with her life, Lettie is rescued by Gumus, a reclusive hermit living on the margins of society. Scarred by betrayal and long rejected by others, Gumus is feared as an “ogre,” yet he proves to be Lettie’s only protector in a world suddenly stripped of safety.

As Lettie recovers under Gumus’s care, an unlikely bond begins to form. Through patience and empathy, she gradually earns his trust, and their relationship evolves into one of mutual respect and emotional healing. Stezhenskaya delicately portrays how kindness and understanding can bridge even the widest divides, especially between those shaped by trauma and isolation.

Meanwhile, far from the forest, Lettie’s disappearance throws the kingdom into chaos. Her grieving father launches a desperate search that spirals into political conflict, exposing a nation weakened by corruption and economic collapse under a self-serving prime minister. The king’s pursuit of truth ultimately leads to his own imprisonment, underscoring the personal cost of leadership in a fractured system.

When fate finally reunites the king with his daughter and Gumus, tragic misunderstandings result in Gumus being wrongfully imprisoned. Only through the intervention of a mysterious woman named Azalea, later revealed to be a sorceress, is the truth brought to light. Her revelations force the king to confront his assumptions and recognize Gumus not as a monster, but as a loyal guardian who saved his daughter’s life.

While Meeting an Ogre is rich with fairy-tale magic, danger, and wonder, it also explores deeper themes of social exclusion, economic instability, and the consequences of political corruption. These elements add nuance without sacrificing accessibility, making the story both engaging and thought-provoking for younger readers.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/24s1i26

