Groundswell Awarded Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract

SHIELD reflects MDA’s push for speed, agility, and innovation; Groundswell is built to deliver in that environment” — Matt Slaight, Groundswell VP

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundswell is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.The SHIELD IDIQ is designed to enable the Missile Defense Agency and other Department of Defense entities to rapidly access innovative solutions through a flexible, enterprise-wide contract vehicle supporting national defense research and development priorities.“SHIELD reflects MDA’s push for speed, agility, and innovation; Groundswell is built to deliver in that environment,” said Matt Slaight, Vice President of Defense Growth and Strategy at Groundswell. “We bring federal-first products and a delivery model that pairs commercial platforms with prebuilt accelerators and automation so programs can move from intent to execution faster, without sacrificing security or compliance.”Groundswell delivers mission ready, fit for federal products and solutions that modernize how government agencies plan, execute, and manage complex operations. Built on proven low code platforms and shaped by deep federal experience, Groundswell’s products are designed to accelerate outcomes while meeting the highest standards for security, compliance, and performance.Participation on the SHIELD IDIQ positions Groundswell to support future task orders aligned to MDA’s evolving mission needs and innovation priorities.About GroundswellGroundswell is a mission driven technology company delivering federal first products and solutions that help government agencies modernize operations, improve decision making, and execute with greater speed and confidence. Trusted across defense and civilian agencies, Groundswell combines proven platforms, elite practitioners, and deep federal expertise to deliver measurable mission outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.