Governor Mills Mourns Passing of State Representative Kathy Javner

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Kathy Javner (R-Chester): 

“I was deeply saddened to learn that Representative Kathy Javner passed away following her courageous battle with breast cancer. Fiercely devoted to the people of Northern Penobscot County, Representative Javner served her constituents in the Maine House with distinction. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer condolences to Representative Javner’s family and community.” 

