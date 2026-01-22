Marissa Nehlsen of Freedom Financial Group Earns Maxwell Leadership Worldwide Culture Champion Award

Marissa Nehlson, Founder and CEO of Freedom Financial Group

Celebrated Financial Mentor Recognized for Leadership, Impact, and Team Culture Excellence

MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxwell Leadership Certified Team has named Marissa Nehlsen as the overall winner of the Culture Champion Award, the organization’s highest honor for culture, growth, and leadership in 2025. In addition, Marissa has been appointed as Financial Mentor for the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team — a dual recognition underscoring her exceptional influence and commitment.

Nominated by her peers from among 70,000 global members, Nehlsen advanced through competitive cutoffs to reach the Top 20, then the Top 10 — before being selected as the single worldwide 2025 Culture Champion. This award acknowledges her success in fostering growth, sparking positive change, and creating a long-lasting, meaningful impact on people’s lives.

As founder and CEO of Freedom Financial Group, Marissa has spent nearly three decades helping clients across various walks of life — families, business owners, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and retirees — build customized plans for financial and retirement stability.

Freedom Financial Group, established in 1994, offers a holistic suite of services, including retirement strategies, asset and investment management, tax minimization, legal and risk planning, and legacy planning — all guided by the firm’s core values of Team, Service, Integrity, Innovation, and Hope.

A Leader Committed to Empowering Lives and Building Financial Freedom

Marissa’s guidance through the firm’s “BE FREE” process — Begin, Enlighten, Focus, Reimagine, Enhance, Evaluate — helps clients clarify their goals, design personalized financial strategies, and adapt their plans over time as their lives evolve.

“Helping people experience financial freedom — giving them back time, stability, and hope — has always been my mission,” Nehlsen said. “This Culture Champion Award is a tribute not only to me, but to every person on the Freedom Financial Group team who puts clients first, treats each person with dignity, and strives to make a real difference.”

By combining mentorship, financial information, and a people-first culture, Marissa and Freedom Financial Group continue to set a high standard in the financial services industry — delivering more than plans and numbers, but real opportunity and freedom for individuals, families, and business owners.

About Maxwell Leadership Certified Team and the Culture Champion Award

The Maxwell Leadership Certified Team is a global community of trained coaches, mentors, and leaders — guided by the principles of renowned leadership expert John C. Maxwell — dedicated to empowering others to lead with integrity, influence, and impact. The Culture Champion Award celebrates the individual among thousands of global members who best exemplifies growth, service, inspiration, and lasting positive change.

About Freedom Financial Group (PlanWithFreedom.com)

Freedom Financial Group is an independent financial planning and consulting firm that has served clients nationwide since 1994. Their mission is to help individuals, families, business owners, farmers, ranchers, and retirees “Free Yourself. Dream Big. Live Well.” Clients receive customized guidance across retirement planning, asset and investment management, tax-efficient strategies, risk and legal planning, and legacy building — all underpinned by the firm’s commitment to teamwork, integrity, innovation, service, and hope.

DISCLOSURE

Registered Representative of and securities offered through Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. (BFCFS) Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through BFC Planning. Freedom Financial Group is independent of BFCFS and BFC Planning.

Marissa Nehlsen, Maxwell Leadership Member since 2014. The Maxwell Leadership organization is a worldwide organization in 150+ countries. The Maxwell Leadership Worldwide Culture Champion Award is awarded to one of approximately 60,000 participants of this organization. It is not indicative of investment performance and does not imply endorsement by CreativeOne Wealth, LLC or any regulatory authority.

Licensed insurance professional. Insurance product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or guarantee against losses. Past performance may not be used to predict or project future results. This material is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or advice for your particular circumstances.

