Small Giants Press to be first imprint of Maison Vero

Business community and professional publishing house partner to bring more purpose-driven leadership stories to bookshelves

When purpose-driven companies share their stories, they become beacons — and those stories have the power to ripple around the world.” — Jean Moncrieff

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Giants Community is partnering with Maison Vero, the fastest growing professional publishing house in the nation, to develop their first imprint, Small Giants Press. This imprint will focus on developing stories and publishing books written by purpose-driven leaders who identify with the Small Giants ethos.

The Small Giants Community was founded in 2009 by Paul Spiegelman and Bo Burlingham, the author of Small Giants: Companies That Choose to be Great Instead of Big. In his book, Bo highlighted 10 companies that were running their businesses differently: they were prioritizing people over profit, and had a special element to their cultures that he called mojo. In honor of Bo’s book and the movement that it’s created among the business community, Small Giants Press aims to share even more stories about leaders and businesses carrying on the Small Giants legacy.

“At its core, Small Giants is about connection and growth. When purpose-driven companies share their stories, they become beacons – and those stories have the power to ripple around the world,” said Jean Moncrieff, CEO of the Small Giants Community.

Small Giants Press is honored to be a part of Maison Vero, a professional publishing house that offers the authority, design excellence, and credibility of traditional publishing, while maintaining the agility, creativity, author profitability, ownership, and speed-to-market of self-publishing. Maison Vero is a partner company of the Gray + Miller Agency, a global talent agency that connects its clients with speaking opportunities, media exposure, and brand collaborations.

“Small Giants has long held a special place in my heart ever since I read Bo Burlingham’s book and had the honor of speaking at their annual community summit on our shared passion for purpose,” said Davin Salvagno, #1 bestselling author and CoFounder of Maison Vero. “What started as a handful of stories of purpose-driven companies, has rapidly grown into a community of hundreds, and I believe that by sharing more of their stories through Small Giants Press we can inspire thousands more to choose to be ‘Great Instead of Big.” We are deeply honored to have Small Giants Press be the first Imprint of Maison Vero, and for our shared purpose-driven partnership!”

About the Small Giants Community

The Small Giants Community is an L3C organization whose purpose is to identify, connect, and develop purpose-driven business leaders. They do so through a combination of free and paid resources, events, and leadership development programs. Leaders and companies who identify as Small Giants vary in age, industry, and location; what ties them together is an emphasis on leading with values, heart, and intentional growth.

