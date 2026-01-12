Bhagwan Ra Afrika Examines Life’s Final Threshold In A Matter Of Life & Death: Discourses On The Essence Of Spirituality

A Matter of Life and Death Discourses on the Essence of Spirituality

A profound spiritual work invites readers to confront death not as an end, but as the gateway to liberation and true understanding.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual teacher and author Bhagwan Ra Afrika presents A Matter of Life and Death: Discourses on the Essence of Spirituality, a deeply contemplative hardcover work that explores the intimate and transformative relationship between life, death, and spiritual awakening. Edited by Dharma Maji, the book brings together a series of discourses that challenge modern humanity’s avoidance of death and call for a deeper, more conscious engagement with life’s ultimate mystery.

At the heart of the book is a central and provocative premise: that death is not merely an ending, but the culmination and revealer of life’s true meaning. Bhagwan Ra Afrika argues that much of human suffering—fear, attachment, and existential confusion—stems from the denial of death and the refusal to understand it.

The book outlines the four principal stages of the bardo: life, dying, afterlife or Dharmata, and becoming or rebirth. Bhagwan Ra Afrika carefully examines the physical and mental dissolution of the elements and senses during the dying process, offering readers a framework for understanding what unfolds as consciousness disengages from the body. This exploration is intended not to provoke fear, but to cultivate awareness, preparedness, and spiritual clarity.

A central emphasis of the book is the necessity of serious spiritual preparation. Bhagwan Ra Afrika describes meditation as “The Art of Dying While Living,” presenting it as the essential discipline through which seekers learn to release attachment, observe the mind, and prepare consciously for death. In this view, meditation becomes not an escape from life, but a rehearsal for its most important passage.

Written for spiritual seekers, meditators, philosophers, and readers exploring the nature of consciousness, A Matter of Life and Death speaks to those ready to engage with spirituality beyond comfort and convention. The book does not offer platitudes, but invites courageous inquiry into impermanence, awareness, and transcendence.

Ultimately, A Matter of Life and Death reframes death as a teacher rather than an enemy. By understanding death deeply, Bhagwan Ra Afrika asserts, one can finally learn how to live fully, fearlessly, and with awakened purpose.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/2f29seV

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.