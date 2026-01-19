Connect Worldwide Partners with 2DUTCH Hospitality Collective, Expands Global Network to The Benelux

Connect Worldwide Partners with 2DUTCH Hospitality Collective, Expands Global Network to The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg

AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connect Worldwide (CWW), a global leader in marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, today announced a strategic partnership with 2DUTCH Hospitality Collective which operates hotel sales and marketing representation services in the Benelux. This partnership strengthens CWW’s European strategy to expand international market reach for its clients.Strategic Partnership Overview2DUTCH Hospitality Collective, powered by CWW supports hotels and hotel brands, achieving measurable, high-impact results revenue and marketshare results through:• Insight-driven sales strategies• Market-access and business-growth solutions• Deep analysis and innovative marketing approaches• Real-world expertise and strong industry relationshipsThe 2DUTCH team brings extensive hotel experience and long-standing partnerships with Meeting planners, Corporate Business agencies, travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and key stakeholders across the Benelux.Leadership Statements“We are thrilled to welcome the 2DUTCH team to CWW Connect Worldwide,”— Eric Otto, Founder & CEO, Connect Worldwide“Their expertise in hotel and resort sales and marketing will be an invaluable asset as we pursue the growth objectives of our luxuray hotel clients. This partnership significantly enhances our European sales and marketing capabilities.”“We are honored to join Connect Worldwide and contribute to its mission of delivering best-in-class solutions,”— Michael Kooitje & Niels de Wilde , Founders of 2DUTCH Hospitality Collective.“We look forward to collaborating with the global CWW team to further strengthen its reputation as an industry leader in outsourced hotel sales.”About Connect Worldwide LLCConnect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company supporting tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue growth. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and 22 offices worldwide.About 2DUTCH Hospitality CollectiveFounded in 2023 by Niels de Wilde and Michael Kooitje, 2DUTCH Hospitality Collective is a Netherlands-based representation, sales, and marketing consultancy dedicated to the hospitality industry.With more than 50 years of combined experience across leading national and international hotel brands, 2DUTCH supports hotels, hotel groups, and hospitality stakeholders in strengthening their commercial performance. Its expertise spans local and international hotel sales, global account and MICE representation, commercial strategy development, recruitment of senior and commercial talent, and tailored training programs—focused on driving sustainable revenue growth, margin optimization, and long-term partnerships.Media ContactsConnect WorldwideElodie OttoEmail: elodie@cww.travel2DUTCH Hospitality CollectiveMichael Kooitje - michael@2dutch-hospitality-collective.comNiels de Wilde – niels@2dutch-hospitality-collective.co

