IMMSA Acquires Dexco, Launches IMX Power Holdings to Build a North American Busbar and Enclosure Platform

BURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMMSA is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dexco’s manufacturing operations and the launch of IMX Power Holdings. The transaction creates a single-source provider for two of the most critical components in power distribution: busbars and precision enclosures.According to IMMSA, North American OEMs supporting data centers, utilities, and industrial power projects continue to face extended lead times and fragmented sourcing across critical electrical components. Consolidating production and fabrication capabilities under IMX Power Holdings is intended to reduce procurement complexity and improve supply continuity for customers that require both conductive power distribution components and protective enclosure solutions.IMMSA’s manufacturing footprint in Mexico has supported leading OEMs for decades, and the integration with Dexco extends that capability directly into U.S.-based fabrication and customer proximity.By combining IMMSA’s high-volume manufacturing operations in Mexico with Dexco’s U.S.-based fabrication capabilities, the new platform offers OEM customers a “dual-engine” supply chain combining Mexico’s high-volume, cost-efficient manufacturing with U.S.-based rapid-response fabrication and customer proximity.At its core, IMX Power Holdings is designed around three operating priorities aligned to current infrastructure build cycles: vertical integration across busbars and enclosures to streamline vendor management; a cross-border operational footprint intended to balance high-volume production with rapid-response fabrication; and targeted expansion to support demand tied to data center growth and continued grid modernization investment.“We are bridging Mexican manufacturing and U.S. precision engineering,” states Shahin Baharimehr, Co-CEO. “This is about creating a more resilient, geographically balanced supply chain that is closer to our customers and their projects.”“We didn’t just acquire a factory; we built a platform,” says Alfonso Martinez, Co-CEO. “By integrating high-volume manufacturing with precision U.S. fabrication, we can offer OEMs the scale, reliability, and responsiveness they increasingly require.”Dexco will maintain its brand and team. IMMSA will immediately invest in new manufacturing equipment and systems at the Dexco facility to expand capacity and capabilities. Ongoing operations are expected to support customers seeking consistent availability of power distribution components, including engineered busbars and precision enclosure fabrication, through a coordinated North American platform.For more information about IMMSA, please visit www.immsa.mx . To learn more about Dexco, head to https://www.dexcoinc.com/ About IMMSAIMMSA is a North American manufacturer of engineered copper and aluminum components for power distribution and industrial applications. The company specializes in high-performance busbars and bushings that support critical electrical infrastructure across utility, data center, and industrial end markets. IMMSA operates large-scale manufacturing facilities in Mexico and is focused on delivering reliable, scalable solutions through disciplined operations, technical expertise, and long-term customer partnerships.About DexcoDexco is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in engineered electrical components and precision sheet-metal fabrication for power and industrial applications. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, Dexco supports OEM customers with high-mix, low-volume fabrication, on-schedule execution, and a reputation for responsive, customer-driven service. The company maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification and serves customers across North American power and infrastructure markets.

