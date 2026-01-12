Behind Every Perfect Husband is a Body Count: Top Dating Coach Launches Debut Thriller

Trelawney Jane, author of The Things She Cannot Say

STRATFORD UPON AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Kingdom – A seemingly perfect love story turns dangerous as secrets and lies emerge, forcing a woman to face the shocking reality of who her partner truly is, and the risks she may encounter if she seeks the truth. In a time when isolation is often mistaken for safety, ' The Things She Cannot Say' explores both the importance and fragility of human connection. Set between Stratford-upon-Avon and the Mediterranean island of Majorca.Top UK Dating Coach and award-winning screenwriter, Trelawney Jane , proudly announces the release of her gripping new psychological thriller , 'The Things She Cannot Say' published by She's Speaking Books.Blending psychological tension with high-stakes mystery, Jane draws readers into a world where glamour conceals danger, power thrives in silence, and love becomes the most treacherous illusion of all.When 34-year-old content creator Flora March becomes captivated by celebrated TV host Byron Knight, her carefully ordered life begins to crack. A passionate romance quickly takes a darker turn, leading to a disturbing journey filled with obsession, lies, and crimes buried in the past.A compelling blend of atmospheric mystery and psychological insight, 'The Things She Cannot Say' unravels the fragile balance between love and self-deception. Through Flora’s relationships with those closest to her, the novel reveals how every connection — whether familial, romantic, or platonic — mirrors her internal conflicts and pushes her to confront the truths she has long resisted.“This story reveals the fragile line between love and danger,” says Jane. “Flora embodies the instincts we silence, the behaviours we excuse, the red flags we learn to reinterpret. With this novel, I set out to create a thriller where the real suspense isn’t just in the twists—it’s in confronting the parts of ourselves we work hardest to hide.” She continues, “The novel also explores how glamour can disguise manipulation and how easily silence can be turned into a tool of control. Seduction comes in many forms, and wanting something so deeply can make a person blind to what is right in front of them. The subtle mechanisms of power, the illusions they create, and the moment those illusions finally begin to crack make Flora question herself and the depth of what she is truly willing to do for the truth.”5-star reviews for the novel“This story surprised me by weaving in so many situations we face in our daily lives — how we navigate relationships, self-image, self-worth, our place in the world, and how we interact with others, whether family or new friends. It offers a strong feminine perspective, and I enjoyed watching the lead character’s progression as she faced many challenging experiences.” Judy Abingdon, Screenwriter“I couldn’t put this book down. I really enjoyed this book. The characters and their conversations are so interesting and really make you think about relationships, friendship and love as the story develops. I also loved being transported to a beautiful island in the Mediterranean. Lots of unexpected twists and turns. I couldn't put it down. I look forward to the author's next novel.” Amelia Blake, authorFree copies for review are available. Email trelawneyjane@electclub.co.ukOr, purchase here:LED/dp/B0G6FZ7LJC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=23C9FBTD429A6&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.DsXHiLjwFll-qratL2ZZhGdttrldQzPgkuNx2kFv1qzGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.gzYn7Msid6_geHzTyXk09I17gfRUyGgq8e-GdD9v3ec&dib_tag=se&keywords=trelawney+jane&qid=1767790995&sprefix=trelawney+jane%2Caps%2C137&sr=8-1About the AuthorTrelawney Jane is an award-winning screenwriter and author with over a decade of experience across film, radio, television, and podcasting.Her screenwriting accolades include:Gold Award, New York International Film AwardsAward Winner, Paris International Film AwardsAward Winner, Lit Laughs International Comedy Film FestivalTrelawney is one of the UK's top Dating Coaches. She has worked with London's prestigious matchmaking agency, Elect Club, for ten years. She helps singles to develop the skills and self-confidence to find genuine, healthy relationships. Trelawney developed the UK's Dating Safely Guidelines, offering advice to allow singles to enjoy a safe search for love.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.