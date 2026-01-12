Mike Lockington Delivers A Practical Guide To Mental Wellness In Resilience On The Front Line

A veteran police officer & wellness leader offers 101 real-world guidance to help trauma-exposed professionals, leaders, & families build lasting resilience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly three decades serving on the front lines of public safety, author and wellness leader Mike Lockington brings hard-earned insight to one of today’s most urgent challenges with Resilience on the Front Line: 101 Recommendations for Trauma-exposed Professionals, Organizations, Leaders, and Family Members. This new hardcover release serves as a field-tested guide for those who work in high-stress, trauma-exposed roles—and for the people and organizations that support them.

Resilience on the Front Line is written for professionals who routinely face human suffering, crisis, and danger, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, corrections staff, and others whose work places them in constant contact with trauma. Rather than offering theory-heavy or purely clinical perspectives, Lockington provides clear, actionable guidance grounded in lived experience and an intimate understanding of front-line reality.

Organized around 101 practical recommendations, the book offers proactive strategies that can be applied immediately—whether by individuals trying to stay healthy in demanding roles, leaders responsible for team well-being, or family members seeking to better support loved ones. Lockington addresses resilience not as a vague concept, but as a set of daily practices, decisions, and organizational commitments that protect mental health over time.

What sets the book apart is its ability to bridge gaps. Positioned between academic resources and personal memoir, Resilience on the Front Line blends professional wisdom with honest insight from years of service. Lockington draws on his experience as both a police officer and a wellness leader to speak directly to those working in wellness units, executive leadership positions, and community safety roles. The result is a guide that feels credible, relatable, and immediately useful.

The inspiration behind the book comes from witnessing firsthand the toll trauma can take—not only on professionals themselves, but on families, teams, and entire organizations. Lockington emphasizes that resilience is not about toughness or suppression, but about awareness, support, and intentional action. By addressing wellness at both the individual and organizational level, the book reinforces the idea that sustainable resilience requires shared responsibility.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/aAJVrVf

