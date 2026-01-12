26B4000240 / assault upon correctional officer Marble Valley Correctional Center
CASE#: 26B4000240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 722 9101
DATE/TIME: 1-12-26 1215 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assault Upon Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Aaliyah M. Medina
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon VT
VICTIM: State of VT Correctional Officer Landon C. Stevens
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI were notified of an assault upon a correctional officer that occurred overnight 1-11-26 into 1-12-26. It was determined that while being transferred to the custody of staff at Marble Valley Correctional Center, Aaliyah Medina was attempting to assault staff members. While being escorted from the garage entrance to the booking area, Medina bit CO Landon Stevens causing an injury to his arm.
The Rutland County Sheriff Department and administrative staff from MVCC aided with this investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-9-26 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
