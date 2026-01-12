Submit Release
26B4000240 / assault upon correctional officer Marble Valley Correctional Center

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4000240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                          

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802 722 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 1-12-26 1215 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assault Upon Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Aaliyah M. Medina                                                

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon VT

 

VICTIM: State of VT Correctional Officer Landon C. Stevens

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI were notified of an assault upon a correctional officer that occurred overnight 1-11-26 into 1-12-26.  It was determined that while being transferred to the custody of staff at Marble Valley Correctional Center, Aaliyah Medina was attempting to assault staff members.  While being escorted from the garage entrance to the booking area, Medina bit CO Landon Stevens causing an injury to his arm. 

 

The Rutland County Sheriff Department and administrative staff from MVCC aided with this investigation. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-9-26 10 AM           

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

