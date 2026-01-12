RELIEF, faster post-treatment recovery balm for med spa solutions SENSITIVE SKIN LLC's line of premium skincare products designed to complement and enhance existing spa offerings Aging-Well Naturally Influencer Juliana Spaven Calls RELIEF Balm Her Post-Treatment "Lifesaver"

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juliana Spaven, the influential 54-years young model, wellness expert , and founder of the highly-regarded aging-well social platform SilverHighlights1971, trusted by thousands of midlife women seeking science-backed beauty solutions, has given RELIEF Post-Treatment Recovery Balm a powerful video endorsement, calling the high-performance, plant-based skincare solution her "lifesaver" for sensitive, post-treatment skin. In her authentic, on-camera review, Juliana describes being "obsessed" with the high-performance, 100% bioactive balm, positioning it as the ideal solution for women experiencing red, tender, or reactive skin after professional treatments like microneedling.The unsolicited endorsement from Juliana, whose platform is made for women 40+ who want "to look & feel [their] absolute radiant best" represents a significant validation of RELIEF's positioning as the premier post-treatment recovery solution for midlife and menopausal consumers with sensitive skin concerns."If you've got sensitive skin, or if your skin's red and tender after skin treatments like microneedling, I've got the best soothing balm for your skin. RELIEF from SENSITIVE SKIN brand," Juliana states in her video review. She goes on to describe the product: "This all-organic, nourishing, plant-based balm is made especially for sensitive skin that's red, inflamed, itchy, and dry. The healing plant bioactives go to work immediately to soothe and reduce sting while it repairs your skin barrier overnight, leaving you with radiant skin that glows from within."RELIEF Post-Treatment Faster Recovery Balm is a high-performance, 100% bioactive formula designed for sensitive, reactive skin that demands intensive care following professional treatments or exposure to harsh environmental factors. The potent, plant-based formula contains no fillers or inactive ingredients, every component is scientifically selected for maximum efficacy, featuring concentrated botanical bioactives that deliver immediate results in soothing redness, eliminating stinging sensations, calming itchiness, and rapidly restoring healthy skin barrier function. The formula's powerful yet targeted approach continues working overnight to help skin wake up looking calm, comfortable, and radiant.The endorsement comes at a time when demand for effective, high-performance post-treatment skincare solutions is growing rapidly among women 40+, many of whom are seeking non-invasive alternatives to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin. Juliana's audience represents this exact demographic: educated consumers who prioritize clean, science-backed ingredients and value authentic recommendations from trusted voices in the aging-well space.Juliana's genuine enthusiasm for the product is unmistakable throughout the video, as she expresses being "obsessed" with the results. Her authentic excitement and strong call-to-action demonstrate her genuine belief in the product's efficacy and her desire to share this discovery with her community.The organic endorsement aligns perfectly with RELIEF's mission to deliver high-performance, plant-powered skincare solutions for sensitive and post-treatment skin, prioritizing maximum efficacy and long-term resilience over quick fixes. The brand's commitment to 100% bioactive formulations with no fillers or inactive ingredients resonates strongly with Juliana's philosophy of non-invasive aging well strategies through mindful lifestyle choices, movement, nutrition, and clean beauty practices.About RELIEF Post-Treatment Faster Recovery BalmRELIEF is a high-performance, 100% bioactive rapid recovery balm engineered to deliver maximum efficacy in calming redness, eliminating sting, and accelerating barrier repair after professional treatments and at-home activities. Designed specifically for sensitive, reactive, and post-procedure skin, RELIEF contains no fillers or inactive ingredients, every component is scientifically selected for potency and results. The concentrated botanical bioactives work immediately and continue repairing overnight. This powerful yet targeted formulation helps skin recover faster while maintaining long-term health and resilience.About Juliana Spaven / SilverHighlights1971Juliana Spaven is a 45+ model, content creator, and founder of SilverHighlights1971, a platform dedicated to helping women 45+ age well naturally through lifestyle optimization, facial exercise, and clean beauty practices. With a focus on non-invasive approaches to healthy aging, Juliana Spaven has built a trusted community of midlife women seeking real, science-aligned, effective solutions for their evolving skincare needs. Her authentic approach to aging well naturally, emphasizing mindset, movement, nutrition, sleep, hormones, and clean beauty over injectables and surgery, has made her a respected voice in the aging-well space.About SENSITIVE SKIN LLC SENSITIVE SKIN develops high-performance, plant-powered skincare solutions for sensitive and post-treatment skin, prioritizing maximum efficacy and long-term resilience. Founded on the principle that effective skincare should deliver powerful results without compromise, the company creates potent, science-backed formulations using 100% bioactive botanical ingredients with no fillers or inactive components. All products are designed to support the skin's natural healing processes while delivering visible, measurable results safely and effectively.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What makes RELIEF different from other post-treatment balms?A: RELIEF is a 100% bioactive formulation with no fillers or inactive ingredients. Unlike conventional balms that dilute active ingredients with petroleum bases and water, RELIEF uses concentrated plant bioactives in potent ratios. The complete ingredient list is available on our website.Q: How much RELIEF should be used and how long does one jar last?A: A small amount of RELIEF covers a significant area due to its concentrated formulation. The 30ml jar typically lasts 6-8 weeks with regular use. Apply a thin layer to affected areas - the potent botanical blend means less product delivers maximum efficacy.Q: Are there any ingredients RELIEF does NOT contain?A: RELIEF excludes synthetic fragrances, petroleum derivatives, silicones, parabens, sulfates, alcohol, artificial preservatives, menthol, camphor, and synthetic dyes. Every ingredient serves a bioactive purpose - the complete list is detailed on our product page.Q: Can RELIEF be used with retinoids and active ingredients?A: RELIEF is formulated to be compatible with all active skincare ingredients, including retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, and vitamin C. The 100% bioactive formula contains no conflicting ingredients and supports skin barrier function, allowing users to maintain their active routines.

