Dry Box Inc Delivers Military-Grade Set for Angel Studios’ New Apocalyptic Series 'Homestead'

Forward operating base made from shipping containers in the series Homestead

Dry Box Inc supplied 20 shipping containers to build a rugged desert military encampment for Angel Studios’ apocalyptic series "Homestead."

We were thrilled to support Angel Studios on this project. Helping bring such an impactful and visually striking set to life was an honor for our team.” — Creative Coordinator Ian Sage from Dry Box

CHEHALIS, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Box Inc, the leading shipping-container provider in the American West, is proud to announce its role in building one of the signature on-screen locations for Homestead, Angel Studios' highly anticipated apocalyptic television series.In mid-2025, the Dry Box team partnered with the show's producers to help create a realistic, rugged military encampment set in the deserts outside Salt Lake City, Utah.Early episodes of Homestead required a forward-operating base that represented structure, discipline, and survival in a collapsing world. To bring that environment to life, Angel Studios needed clean, sturdy, and uniform shipping containers that could stand up to the demands of filming in remote desert terrain. They turned to the company known for reliability, durability, and unmatched service: Dry Box.To meet the production’s needs, Dry Box delivered approximately twenty high-quality steel shipping containers, each selected for matching color, condition, and appearance. Expert delivery drivers traveled hundreds of miles across Utah’s harsh desert landscapes, working long days to position every unit with accuracy and care.Side by side with the production’s set designers and construction crew, the Dry Box team helped shape what would become one of the show’s most important locations.“We were thrilled to support Angel Studios on this project,” said creative coordinator Ian Sage from Dry Box. “Helping bring such an impactful and visually striking set to life was an honor for our team. The collaboration, creativity, and dedication shown by everyone behind Homestead made this partnership something truly special.”Once delivered and placed, the containers were transformed into key functional spaces within the encampment, including a command bunker, security office, med bay, and several additional structures that appear throughout the early season.The containers also formed the perimeter of the base, helping convey the sense of protection, order, and resourcefulness central to the series’ atmosphere. In an apocalyptic world on the brink, the set needed to look authentic and formidable. Dry Box’s clean lines, structural integrity, and consistent quality provided the perfect foundation.This location plays a major role in setting the tone of the season, serving as the home base for key characters and as a centerpiece for dramatic and emotional story moments. Members of the Dry Box delivery and support team had the unique opportunity to meet cast and crew during the build, describing the collaboration as unforgettable.The shared commitment to excellence, faith, family, and perseverance reflected in Homestead aligned closely with the values at the core of Dry Box Inc.Dry Box is no stranger to major television productions. The company’s containers have previously appeared on Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush, Graveyard Cars, and Homestead Rescue.Their latest contribution to Angel Studios’ Homestead continues a long tradition of serving film, construction, agricultural, commercial, and residential customers with dependable products and exceptional service.“For any secure storage or structural need, Dry Box has a solution,” the company added. “From home projects and business operations to complex film sets in extreme environments, our containers stand ready for any mission.”As viewership grows and anticipation builds around Homestead, Dry Box encourages fans and customers alike to stream the series on the Angel Studios app and website to see the encampment come alive on screen.About Dry Box IncDry Box is the premier supplier of new and used shipping containers for sale and storage container rental across the Northwest. Known for fast delivery, competitive pricing, and unmatched customer service, Dry Box provides storage and structural solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. With a fleet of specialized delivery trucks and a commitment to reliability, Dry Box ensures customers get the exact container they need, placed exactly where they need it.

Turning Steel Into Shelter: Behind the Scenes of Homestead with Dry Box

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.