City of Lawrence announces retirement of Municipal Court Judge Chris Kopecky

After nearly three and a half years of dedicated service, Judge Chris Kopecky will retire as the presiding Municipal Court Judge for the City of Lawrence. His last day will be March 2, 2026.

Judge Kopecky was selected following a competitive national search and began serving in October 2022, bringing more than 30 years of legal experience to the bench, including significant work as a Judge Pro-Tem in several municipal courts, as a law professor, and as a practicing criminal defense attorney.

“It has been my great honor to serve as the Lawrence Municipal Court Judge for the last three and a half years,” said Judge Kopecky. “I have been blessed to work alongside fantastic court staff, prosecutors, and court-appointed attorneys, all who deeply respect each other and seek the same mutual goal of fundamental fairness and justice for our citizens. Thank you to each and every one of you.”

During his tenure, Judge Kopecky worked to support the effective, fair administration of justice and collaborated with court staff, the City Prosecutor’s Office, and community partners to ensure the Municipal Court serves the needs of Lawrence residents with integrity and professionalism.

In the coming weeks, City staff will begin the process of searching for and selecting the next Municipal Court Judge.