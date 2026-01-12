Kairos Announces Launch of Lane Services, Expanding Youth and Family Mental Health Care in Eugene

Kairos launches Lane Services, expanding outpatient mental health care for youth and young adults in Eugene, with in-person services opening spring 2026.

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairos , a leading provider of youth and young adult mental health services in Oregon, is pleased to announce the launch of Lane Services , a new outpatient mental health clinic serving youth, young adults, and families in Eugene and the greater Eugene–Springfield area. The clinic is anticipated to open in April–May 2026.The expansion comes amid a significant gap in access to mental health care for young people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about 20% of children and adolescents in the United States with diagnosable mental health conditions receive the treatment they need. In Oregon, where youth mental health indicators consistently rank among the most concerning nationally, access challenges are compounded by workforce shortages and limited outpatient capacity.This expansion represents a major investment in Lane County at a time when demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care continues to grow. Kairos already operates a Residential Treatment Home in Eugene and is now expanding its outpatient footprint to increase access to community-based services for youth, young adults, and families.Kairos is currently evaluating potential clinic locations in Eugene, with core outpatient staff already hired and preparing for service delivery. In advance of the clinic’s physical opening, Lane Services is now accepting telehealth clients, allowing individuals and families to begin therapy immediately. Clients receiving telehealth services will have the option to transition to in-person care once the clinic opens, if desired.“Expanding services in Eugene and across Oregon has long been a priority for Kairos,” said Jeremy Harle, Executive Director of Kairos. “Lane Services reflects our continued commitment to closing gaps in care, reducing barriers to access, and delivering strong, relationship-centered mental health services in the communities that need them most.”Lane Services will offer a comprehensive range of outpatient mental health supports, including:• Individual therapy• Family therapy• Individual and family skills coaching• Peer support services for youth• Psychiatric evaluation and ongoing medication management (anticipated pending provider availability)“We are excited to bring Kairos’ clinical model to Lane County,” said Sarah Hollingworth, Outpatient Services Director. “Our approach focuses on individualized care, family engagement, skill-building, and long-term stability. Lane Services will allow us to support youth and families earlier, helping prevent crises before higher levels of care are needed.”Lane Services will accept Oregon Health Plan (OHP). Additional payer information will be shared as services continue to expand.Kairos will provide updates on the clinic location and opening timeline as development progresses toward the anticipated April–May 2026 opening.About KairosKairos is a nonprofit mental health organization serving youth, young adults, and families across Oregon through outpatient clinics, residential treatment homes, and community-based services. Kairos is committed to providing accessible, trauma-informed, and person-centered care that supports healing, resilience, and long-term wellbeing.

