The FelineVMA and EveryCat Health Foundation Announce Scholarships for Future Leaders in Feline Medicine

The FelineVMA and EveryCat Health Foundation are accepting scholarship applications from students in AVMA-accredited veterinary colleges in the US or Canada.

BRANCHBURG; WYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two scholarships to be awarded to support veterinary students passionate about advancing feline health through medicine and research

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and the EveryCat Health Foundation are now accepting scholarship applications from veterinary students enrolled in AVMA-accredited veterinary colleges or schools in the United States or Canada. Two scholarships of $5,000 each will be awarded. These scholarships support and encourage students interested in pursuing careers in feline medicine or clinical scientific research related to cats.

Eligible candidates are third- or fourth-year veterinarian students (Classes of 2026 and 2027). The scholarships will be awarded based on several criteria, including academic achievement, financial need, leadership skills, and excellence in feline medicine. Scholarship recipients will also receive a complimentary registration (including the Pre-conference Day) to the 2026 FelineVMA Annual Conference held September 24-27 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and travel reimbursement of up to $500.

“Collaborating with the FelineVMA enhances our mission to push feline health forward,” said Jackie Jaakola, Executive Director of EveryCat Health Foundation. “By empowering dedicated students, we’re fueling the next wave of breakthroughs that will transform the lives of cats everywhere.”

To apply for the scholarships, students must complete a short application form available on either the EveryCat Health Foundation or the FelineVMA websites. Applicants must answer two essay questions detailing their interests and background in feline health and wellbeing, and their goals for pursuing feline medicine or clinical scientific research. A Scholarship Task Force, comprised of EveryCat Health Foundation and FelineVMA volunteers, will review the applications and select the scholarship recipients.

“We are deeply committed to strengthening the future of feline medicine by investing in future leaders,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, CEO of the FelineVMA. “This scholarship, offered in partnership with the EveryCat Health Foundation, helps reduce financial barriers for veterinary professionals dedicated to advancing feline health and wellbeing. By supporting their education and growth, we are not only empowering individual careers but also elevating feline care and strengthening the veterinary community.”

The deadline to apply and submit the supplementary documents is 11:59 pm EDT on March 22, 2026. The scholarship recipients will be notified of their award by May 1, 2026.

Both organizations provide valuable resources for students in addition to their scholarship offerings. The FelineVMA Student Chapter Program offers veterinary students a complimentary FelineVMA membership valid until graduation, the ability to take the Cat Friendly Certificate Program for free, and unlimited access to the FelineVMA eLearning Center, home to over 75 on-demand webinars. EveryCat Health Foundation also offers numerous educational resources and information regarding research grant awards on its website.

Visit the FelineVMA or EveryCat Health Foundation websites to find the instructions and apply for the scholarships.

###

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 1968, advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education. Its work worldwide has funded $12 million in cat health research studies at more than 30 partner institutions. Efforts are made possible through the generosity of dedicated donors and collaborators. Research funded by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing groundbreaking insights to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of common feline health problems. Grants are awarded at least twice yearly with the help of the foundation’s expert review panel. For further information or to support feline health research, please visit www.everycat.org

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.