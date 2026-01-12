Sangre de Cristo Community Care Expands Rural Healthcare with HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley Affiliation

Sangre de Cristo Community Care Expands Commitment to Rural Healthcare with Affiliation of HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sangre de Cristo Community Care has announced that HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley , based in Glenwood Springs, will become an affiliate. This affiliation marks an important step in strengthening healthcare access in rural Colorado and reflects Sangre’s and HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley’s deep commitment to ensuring compassionate care to rural communities.By joining forces, the two nonprofit organizations will now collectively cover 28,000 square miles across the state, expanding Sangre's existing 22,000 square miles of service and providing HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley with Sangre's infrastructure and resources.Key Details of the AffiliationAccording to Melinda Egging, CEO of Sangre de Cristo Community Care, the partnership is grounded in shared values and a commitment to supporting the long-term sustainability of rural nonprofit hospices.“This is a partnership rooted in mission and shared values,” said Melinda Egging. “Rural nonprofit hospices play a vital role in their communities. HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley is the first, and we hope not the last, rural affiliate to join us. Our vision is to ensure access to quality hospice care, regardless of where you live.”“Identifying a partner with a long history of dedicated service to the community and who shares our values was critical to this collaboration”, said Thomas Heald, former Executive Director for HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. “This affiliation allows us to continue serving patients with dignity and compassion while gaining the stability and resources of a larger nonprofit. Most importantly, it ensures that the people of Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties will always have access to the care they deserve.”“What excites me most about this affiliation is the opportunity to strengthen our care with the support of Sangre’s experience and resources, while keeping our local identity and community connection. Patients and families in our region will truly benefit from this collaboration.” said Peter Schoomaker, Administrator for HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley.The agreement ensures that HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley will retain its local identity and structure:• Local Name and Brand: The organization will keep its existing name and local brand.• Local Governance: A local board of directors will remain in place for community oversight.• Local Donations: All funds raised locally will continue to benefit patients and families in their local communities.• Staff Support: HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley staff will gain stability, resources, and expanded opportunities from being part of a larger, mission-driven organization.Shared Mission and BenefitBoth organizations share nearly identical missions:• Sangre’s mission is to provide proven compassionate care to patients and families during rehabilitation, chronic and serious illness.• HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley’s mission is to provide compassionate and dignified palliative and end-of-life care to patients and families.“Together, our missions align beautifully,” Egging said. “By joining forces, we are ensuring that families in the rural communities of Garfield, Pitkin, and Eagle counties will continue to have access to compassionate, dignified care at some of life’s most difficult moments.”About Sangre de Cristo Community CareSince 1985, Sangre de Cristo Community Care has been the leading nonprofit provider of hospice, palliative, and home health services in southeast Colorado.About HomeCare & Hospice of the ValleyFounded in 2008, HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley is a nonprofit serving rural communities in Garfield, Pitkin, and Eagle counties.

