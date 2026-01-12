Vessel Advisors Acquires Agency Ascent, Creating a Professional Services Powerhouse in Fractional CFO Services

Fractional CFO Firm Vessel Advisors Acquires Agency Ascent

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vessel Advisors, a national financial advisory and CFO services firm dedicated to scaling growth-focused businesses, today announced the strategic acquisition of Agency Ascent, a leader in fractional CFO services with deep expertise in the professional services sector and a specialty focus in strategic financial management for PR, marketing and creative agencies.The acquisition unites two highly respected teams under the Vessel Advisors banner, significantly expanding the firm’s operational scale, deepening its expertise in agency finance and operations, and reinforcing its foundational belief that superior financial strategy is the most effective way to empower business owners to lead with greater clarity and confidence.Strategic Synergy and Enhanced OfferingAgency Ascent, founded by Phil Stone and based in Nashville, TN, brings a strong portfolio of clients and a specialized, high-touch approach to financial stewardship within the competitive agency landscape. Their proven methodology for translating complex financial data into clear, actionable, and human-centric strategies perfectly complements Vessel Advisors' mission.“The acquisition of Agency Ascent is a major milestone for Vessel Advisors,” said Brennan de Raad, Founder and Managing Director of Vessel Advisors. “We are not just acquiring talent and industry expertise; we are acquiring a shared philosophy. Agency Ascent has a unique ability to bridge the gap between the numbers and the human reality of a business. Their expertise in helping creative agencies scale profitably, while maintaining cultural integrity, is invaluable. This fusion of our firms allows us to offer clients an unparalleled depth of financial leadership, ensuring their growth is both ambitious and sustainable.”A Commitment to the People Behind the ProfitA core focus of this combined entity is the shared mission to drive impact through people. Both firms have historically recognized that financial stability and operational efficiency are not ends in themselves, but powerful tools for creating better workplaces, competitive compensation structures, and clearer career paths for employees.“Joining forces with Vessel Advisors is a perfect alignment of vision and values,” commented Phil Stone, Founder of Agency Ascent. “Agency Ascent has always been driven by the desire to help business leaders not just earn more, but to build a business they’re proud of. Vessel Advisors understands that the most successful businesses are those that treat their financial strategy as a tool for elevating their people. Together, we are better equipped to deliver the kind of financial advisory that truly transforms lives—from the CEO’s stability to the entry-level employee’s future.”Key Benefits of the Acquisition:Deepened Sector Expertise: The combined firm boasts enhanced specialization in the complex operational and financial needs of professional services organizations.Expanded National Reach: Clients across the country will benefit from a broader team, ensuring high-quality, customized support regardless of location.Integrated Financial and Operational Strategy: The combined firm will leverage best practices from both organizations to offer highly integrated solutions that cover financial reporting, operational efficiency, technology integration, and human capital strategy.About Vessel AdvisorsVessel Advisors is a national financial advisory firm providing fractional CFO services and strategic consulting to business owners. By focusing on in-depth financial assessments, data-driven strategy, and operational efficiency, Vessel Advisors helps ambitious companies navigate complex financial challenges, optimize cash flow, improve accounting processes, and achieve sustainable, long-term growth.Media Contact:listen@vesseladvisors.com

