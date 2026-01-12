Nebraska Public Schools Celebrate Record-Breaking Advanced Placement (AP) Performance and Participation in 2025

News Release

January 12, 2026

The Nebraska Department of Education is proud to announce significant gains in student achievement and participation in the College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) program for 2025. According to the latest report from College Board, Nebraska public school students have achieved record-breaking milestones, with a double-digit increase in both the number of students taking exams and those earning college-ready scores.

Participation in the AP program has reached an all-time high, with 10,976 public school students taking at least one AP exam in 2025—an 11.3% increase from the previous year. These students completed a total of 18,111 exams, representing a 14.1% jump in total exams.

Even more impressive is the growth in performance. A record 12,632 AP exams resulted in a score of 3 or higher (on a 5-point scale), which typically qualifies students for college credit at many institutions. This represents a 22.6% increase in high-scoring exams compared to 2024.

“These results reflect the dedication of Nebraska’s students and educators who continue to raise the bar for academic excellence,” said Nebraska Commissioner of Education Brian Maher. “Seeing a 22.6% jump in college-ready scores while simultaneously increasing participation demonstrates that our schools are successfully expanding access to rigorous coursework and that our students are rising to the challenge.”

The 2025 report highlights significant progress in expanding AP access to diverse student populations:

Hispanic or Latino student participation grew by 12.6%, with 1,684 students taking exams.

Black student participation increased by 20.4%, totaling 601 students.

Asian student participation saw a 6.8% increase, with 941 students.

More than 21% of AP students (2,401 students) received fee reductions, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent high-achieving students from pursuing college-level credit.

The increase in AP Exam takers and qualifying scores supports two strategic priorities in the newly adopted NDE strategic plan; to accelerate student achievement, and to equip learners for the workforce. As more students experience high-quality, rigorous coursework, they develop the skills and confidence needed for transitions into post-secondary.

Schools across the state have played an essential role in this progress. Districts have expanded communication about AP opportunities, aligned course offerings with student needs, improved scheduling access, and supported students in readiness for rigorous coursework. AP courses also offer the potential for college credit or advanced placement, helping students reduce time and cost on their postsecondary journey.

For more detailed information on the 2025 Nebraska College Board Program Results, please visit https://www.education.ne.gov/hal/.