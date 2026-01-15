PeopleSpace Expands into Northern Nevada with Acquisition of Reno Business Interiors in Reno

PeopleSpace San Jose Customer Experience Center

Reno market joins growing portfolio of customer-focused West Coast dealership

RENO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleSpace, a leading Haworth dealership with a growing regional footprint, today announced the acquisition of Reno Business Interiors, marking the company’s official expansion into the Reno, Nevada market.The newly acquired dealership will continue operations at its current location at 427 Ridge Street, Suite D, Reno, NV 89501, offering customers the same trusted sales and service team while gaining access to the expanded resources, inventory, and customer-focused capabilities of PeopleSpace.“This acquisition represents an exciting milestone for our organization,” said Jesse Bagley, Founder|CEO of PeopleSpace. “Reno is a vibrant and growing market, and RBI has built a strong reputation for customer service and community involvement. We’re proud to welcome their team into our portfolio and look forward to serving Northern Nevada together.”Customers of Reno Business Interiors can expect a seamless transition, with no disruption to current operations. Over time, the dealership will benefit from enhanced digital tools, expanded inventory access, and continued investment in facilities, employees, and the local community.For more information about PeopleSpace, visit peoplespace.com

