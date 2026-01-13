Entrepreneur Names College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving a Top 500 Franchise

This marks the tenth time that College HUNKS has earned a spot on the prestigious list.

Being recognized again and reaching our 10th appearance on the Franchise 500 is incredibly meaningful to us.” — Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is proud to announce it has been ranked among the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

For 47 years, placement on Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500 list has been one of the most coveted honors in the franchise industry, widely regarded as a critical benchmark for evaluating franchise opportunities.

The 2025 Franchise 500 recognizes College HUNKS for its outstanding performance across key areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This marks the tenth time in the company’s 20-year history that College HUNKS has earned a spot on the prestigious list.

“Being recognized again and reaching our 10th appearance on the Franchise 500 is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS. “Our franchise partners are drawn to our core values, from our commitment to giving back in the communities we serve, to our focus on developing strong leaders. Those principles, combined with a robust support system, continue to attract the right partners and drive our long-term growth and success.”

As part of its ongoing effort to reflect the evolving franchise landscape, Entrepreneur continuously refines its ranking methodology and the company’s 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each brand receives a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, with the top-scoring franchises earning placement on the Franchise 500 list.

The full rankings will appear in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13. For more information, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and is now approaching 200 franchise locations nationally providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.