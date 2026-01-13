New Workbook Brings Chronic Pain Recovery Tools to Teens and Their Support Networks

The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Workbook for Teens

Evidence-based resource helps teens retrain pain signals and responses and supports parents, clinicians, educators, and coaches.

After seeing the surprising number of teenage pain sufferers reach out to our practice, WellBody Psychotherapy, we wanted to create a go-to resource for kids and the caregivers who support them.” — Paulina Soble, LCSW, Co-author

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center is proud to announce the preorder availability of The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Workbook for Teens , which publishes on February 1, 2026, and is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Target.Chronic pain affects approximately one in five children and adolescents worldwide, often limiting school, social activities, sports participation, and overall quality of life. PMC This workbook offers science-based skills from Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT), a brain-focused approach that helps people better understand and more accurately process pain signals.The workbook helps teens:- Interrupt the chronic pain cycle with repeatable, brain-based tools- Accurately interpret body signals and respond with confidence- Reconnect mind and body so safety becomes the default- Practice breathwork, nervous system regulation, pacing, gentle exposure, and empowerment- Track progress using worksheets and guided toolsPRT has been validated in clinical research: in a randomized trial, two-thirds of participants became pain-free or nearly pain-free after 4 weeks, with sustained improvement compared with placebo or usual care. JAMA Network “After seeing the surprising number of teenage pain sufferers reach out to our practice, WellBody Psychotherapy, we wanted to create a go-to resource for kids and the caregivers who support them. We aim to provide hope that full recovery is possible — when the correct root is targeted: the brain. Understanding the catalyst for neuroplastic pain and how to better manage the emotional, social, and situational triggers teens face can lead to a drastic reduction in pain as well as an improved quality of life,” said Paulina Soble, LCSW, Co-author.Early endorsements from pediatric clinicians, neuroscientists, physicians, and mind-body specialists reflect the need for clear, teen-friendly resources that bridge the gap between science and daily life.The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Workbook for Teens is part of a growing movement to improve outcomes in adolescent chronic pain by helping the brain unlearn pain patterns rather than simply managing symptoms.About Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center:Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center trains clinicians and supports patient access to evidence-based PRT tools. Our mission is to expand understanding of brain-based pain recovery and build bridges between research and real-world care. Learn more at https://painreprocessingtherapy.com/

