The Saudi Media Forum 2026 Questions the Journalism of Tomorrow: Truth, Trust, and Sustainability in the AI Age

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the accelerating pace of algorithms and the transformation of the digital environment into an open space for the flow of news, the Saudi Media Forum 2026 – taking place from 2 to 4 February – brings forward sessions that place the journalism profession before two interlinked tests: how can truth be safeguarded amid the noise of information, and how can trust be built with an audience that interacts, influences, and demands transparency? From “Journalism of Tomorrow: Truth in the Age of Algorithms” to “Renewed Journalism in the Digital Environment,” the topics intersect around artificial intelligence, combating disinformation, ethics of professional decision-making, the economics of journalism, and the journalist’s skills and digital safety.The session “Journalism of Tomorrow: Truth in the Age of Algorithms” addresses the delicate relationship between algorithms and media truth, viewing algorithms as tools that can be directed to support fact-finding and rebuild bridges of trust. The core idea here is that an age of dense information requires clear pathways for verification and strict criteria for understanding what appears to audiences, why it appears, and how journalism can leverage technology to enhance verification accuracy and the credibility of narratives, while preserving the essence of journalistic work.The session delves into the use of technology to counter disinformation and build trust by linking tools to professional purpose: reducing opportunities for misinformation, strengthening verification methodologies, and making journalistic processes visible in ways that bring audiences closer to the newsroom. It then advances to the core theme of the journalist’s ethical responsibility in decision-making, where editorial choices become part of a broader system shaped by publishing speed, algorithmic influence on reach, and audience expectations – while professional responsibility remains the decisive standard in choosing angles, language, and credibility. The picture is completed through a focus on experiences of applying algorithms within media institutions, reflecting journalism’s shift from merely observing technology to actively deploying it within clear professional frameworks that elevate the value of truth.Conversely, the session “Renewed Journalism in the Digital Environment” captures the reality of the profession amid rapid transformations and pushes the discussion toward the question of sustainability: how can institutions maintain the economics of journalism amid intense digital competition and changing consumption habits? Here, the axis of journalism economics and the sustainability of media institutions emerges as a cornerstone for the future of journalism, since the quality of journalistic output is closely tied to an institution’s ability to endure, develop its tools, and train its workforce.The session also highlights journalists’ rights and digital safety, directly linked to the security of the profession in an open digital space, where professionalism intersects with the protection of data, accounts, and digital identity. It then moves to the evolution of journalistic skills in the digital age, emphasizing that today’s journalism skills include understanding the publishing environment, grasping the impact of algorithms, and mastering tools that support verification and narrative construction in ways that respond to the speed of platforms without sacrificing accuracy. The axis of audience interaction and its influence on news production completes the scene: an audience that participates, comments, and redistributes content, making the relationship between journalism and the public more direct and placing trust at the center of the daily equation.Together, these two sessions at the Saudi Media Forum present a single, multi-angled picture of journalism – a profession redefining its tools, affirming its values in the face of disinformation, seeking economic sustainability, protecting its journalists in the digital sphere, and developing its skills to remain capable of interpreting the world. In the end, truth remains a practical goal that requires tools; trust remains an outcome built through standards; and journalism remains capable of renewal when it holds onto the thread that connects technology with professionalism and conscience.

