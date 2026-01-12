Tampa Veterans Benefits Attorney David W. Magann Explains 2026 COLA Update

Tampa, Florida – Veterans benefits attorney David W. Magann is advising Florida veterans, survivors, and caregivers that disability compensation and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation will increase with the 2026 federal cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8 percent. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has recently announced the 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) uses this same COLA percentage for VA compensation and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) payments. The adjustment will take effect on December 1, 2025, and will be reflected in the 2026 financial statements, either at the end of the year or at the beginning of the year.

Attorney Magann stated that “COLA changes can impact monthly budgets; therefore, veterans and survivors should confirm that the VA has accurate records before the change.” Magann went on to explain that “A quick review of disability rating information, dependent status, and direct deposit information can prevent underpayments and other issues.”

Magann recommends three practical steps to prepare for the 2026 increase. The first step veterans should take is to verify their dependent and marital status. Accurate statuses are crucial to ensuring that the veterans receive benefits at the correct rate. Next, veterans and their loved ones should review any recent significant medical changes. New or worsening symptoms might create secondary conditions that can warrant an unemployability rating. Finally, confirm your banking information so that the new amount is received promptly and without delay.

“The 2.8 percent increase will not fix every budget, but it does provide real help for rent, utilities, medications, and equipment,” Magann said. “Pending or newly granted claims will pick up the raise when VA posts the new tables. Easy-to-decipher records make the process smoother for all parties.”

Magann suggests that when veterans reopen a claim under the Appeals Modernization Act, they compile recent treatment notes, prescription information, and lay statements into one folder, allowing them to respond to any VA evidence request without difficulty. He also urges DIC recipients to review their dependency details and any aid and attendance award to ensure the COLA is applied at the correct rate.

Do you have questions about your eligibility, rating, or an appeal? The Law Offices of David W. Magann can review your situation and outline the next steps before the 2026 adjustment.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran's benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

David W. Magann, PA

156 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.