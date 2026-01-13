Ally wins 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year Award

Ally automatically checks content for a wide range of accessibility issues.

Ally is the leader in accessibility innovation, inclusive design, and student-centered technology.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) educational technology provider, announced that its digital accessibility tool , Ally , has been named a Platinum Winner in the 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards. The recognition cements Ally’s position as the leader in accessibility innovation, inclusive design, and student-centered technology.Ally received top honors in the Accessibility and Captioning Tools category for its transformative role in helping institutions build more inclusive digital learning environments. By empowering instructors, improving content accessibility, and supporting compliance with both WCAG 2.2 and the upcoming ADA Title II requirements, Ally is enabling campuses around the world to deliver equity and access at scale.“Earning this Platinum award reflects the real, everyday impact Ally delivers to students and faculty,” said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. “By pairing time-saving tools with actionable remediation guidance, Ally empowers instructors to create more accessible content while enabling institutions to scale their efforts and embed accessibility into long-term strategy. The result is more inclusive, flexible learning experiences that improve education for everyone.”Key award-winning capabilities of Ally include:- Seamless integration with all major learning management systems (LMS), including Blackboard- Automatically checks content for a wide range of accessibility issues and provides comprehensive reporting at the institutional, departmental and course level- Automatic generation of a variety of alternative formats (e.g., audio, HTML, ePub, tagged PDF) for course content, giving students choice in how they engage with learning materials and supporting diverse needs and preferences- Time-saving tools and guidance for instructors, including the AI Alternative Text Assistant, which uses generative AI to suggest meaningful image descriptions, and PDF Quick Fixes, which provides guided remediation for PDFs without requiring additional tools or log-insThis win marks Ally’s second major industry recognition in 2025. In April, Ally was awarded a Gold Stevie® Award in the Postsecondary Personalized Learning Solution category at the American Business Awards, honoring solutions that deliver adaptive, student-driven learning experiences.Campus Technology’s annual Product of the Year Awards celebrate outstanding product development achievements that are transforming teaching and learning through innovation.

