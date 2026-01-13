Modern Vending and Fresh Food Solutions Are Redefining the Workplace Breakroom

Modern vending solutions help employers upgrade breakrooms while improving convenience and employee experience.

Refresh Logic AI, led by Brandon Brooks, modernizes workplace breakrooms with secure, AI-powered smart coolers and modern vending solutions.

Businesses want better vending breakrooms without added complexity. We deliver secure, AI-powered vending that’s easy to use, easy to manage, and built for today’s workplace with Fresh Food options.” — Brandon Brooks Refresh Logic AI

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Brooks, founder of Refresh Logic AI , is helping businesses across Texas modernize workplace breakrooms through secure, AI-powered smart cooler and modern vending solutions As organizations prioritize employee experience, convenience, and workplace amenities, traditional vending machines are being replaced by cashless, image-recognition smart coolers that offer a seamless grab-and-go experience. Refresh Logic AI specializes in deploying these systems as fully managed, turnkey solutions for commercial and institutional environments.The company’s smart coolers use AI image-recognition technology to automatically identify products when removed, enabling accurate checkout and frictionless use. Built with secure access controls, the systems support inventory protection while maintaining a clean, modern retail experience for employees and visitors.Refresh Logic AI works with established automated retail platforms, including Cantaloupe Smart Stores and HaHa Vending, allowing the company to deploy proven, enterprise-grade vending technology customized for each location.Unlike traditional vending services, Refresh Logic AI provides end-to-end management, including equipment deployment, product sourcing, stocking, service, and ongoing optimization. Many locations qualify for placement models with no upfront equipment cost, reducing friction for businesses seeking to upgrade their breakrooms.The company serves offices, trade schools, dealerships, logistics centers, and other high-traffic workplaces throughout Texas. Decision-makers in human resources, operations, and facilities increasingly view modern breakroom solutions as part of employee satisfaction, retention, and workplace culture initiatives.By combining advanced vending technology with hands-on local service, Refresh Logic AI offers a modern alternative to legacy vending—focused on reliability, security, and ease of use.More information is available at RefreshLogicAI.com, with regional services also offered through the company’s North Texas brand, DFW Markets.

Image and weight detection vending smart system

