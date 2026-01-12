LCF Georgia Expands Board with New Appointments and Leadership Team Updates

The Latino Community Fund Georgia (“LCF Georgia”) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Cuevas and Carlos Fernandez to its board of directors.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Community Fund Georgia (“LCF Georgia”) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Cuevas and Carlos Fernandez to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2026. These distinguished new members will bring a wealth of expertise and vision to help further LCF Georgia's mission of advancing opportunities for the Latinx community across Georgia.In addition to the new appointments, LCF Georgia's Board of Directors has unanimously elected Mariangela Corales, General Counsel at Goodwill of North Georgia as Board Chair; Juan Mejia, Principal at JCM Ventures as Vice Chair; Jennifer Blasco, Vice President, Counsel at Jamestown as Secretary; and Alexander Gonzalez, Senior Program Manager for Digital Audience Strategy and Personalization at Delta as Treasurer for this new term. Their leadership is expected to strengthen the organization's strategic direction further.Jason Cuevas is Founder and Managing Partner at Cavehouse Advisors LLC, a boutique consultancy that guides mission-driven organizations in the non-profit, legal/professional services and private equity sectors in the development of business expansion, financial management and external affairs strategies. Previously, he served as President & CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., and as VP of Corporate Responsibility for Georgia Power. Based in Augusta, Jason serves on the boards of directors of the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Augusta, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia, and is a trustee of the Augusta University Foundation.Carlos A. Fernandez is a trial attorney with Kenneth S. Nugent serving clients statewide. He has also served as Assistant Solicitor General for Fulton County and is part of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and Board Member of the Atlanta Gator Club and University of Florida Law Alumni Council.“We are pleased to welcome Jason Cuevas and Carlos Fernandez to the LCF Georgia Board,” said Mariangela Corales. “Their breadth of experience and shared commitment to community advancement will strengthen the board’s leadership as LCF Georgia executes its new strategic plan and prepares for its next phase of growth. We look forward to their contributions as we work together to advance the organization’s mission and deepen its impact across the State of Georgia.”Cuevas and Fernandez join other prominent leaders on the LCF Georgia Board:2025 LCF Georgia Board of DirectorsMariangela Corales, Goodwill of North Georgia, ChairJuan Mejia, JCM Ventures, Vice ChairJennifer Blasco, Jamestown, SecretaryAlexander Gonzalez, Delta, TreasurerLuis Avila, LowesJason Cuevas, Cavehouse AdvisorsDaniela Demaria, VaiNow ConsultingCarlos Fernandez, Kenneth S. NugentNatalie Hernandez, Morehouse School of MedicineKisha Marshall, Tahirih Justice CenterPam Perkins, UPSLauren Waits, Consultant & GSU College of LawIn addition, LCF Georgia is pleased to announce key staff promotions that will further strengthen the organization’s capabilities. Aurora Santana-Cortés, who has served as the Health & Wellbeing Program Coordinator, has been promoted to Health & Wellbeing Manager. Daniela Racines, who has served as Communications Administrator, has been promoted to Communications Manager. Both individuals bring valuable expertise and passion to their new roles, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth within LCF Georgia.About Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia):LCF Georgia is a 501 c 3 organization supporting Latino-serving organizations and families with advocacy, capacity building, program development and collective investments. Our mission is to be a catalyst for investment, collaborative work, and positive narrative with and within the Latinx/Hispanic Community in Georgia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.