Election Security Update: Secretary of State Wes Allen Releases List of Counties Where Noncitizens Illegally Registered and Voted

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, announced last week the identification of 186 illegally registered noncitizens, including 25 who had illegally voted in Alabama elections. Today, he released a list of counties where the illegal registrations occurred and where the illegal ballots were cast.

The list is available to view at : https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/County%20Breakdown%20of%20Illegally%20Registered%20Noncitizens.pdf

“I have been clear that our elections should be decided by American citizens and only American citizens. Through a cooperative effort with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, my office used the federal SAVE database to identify the names of people who are not American citizens but who registered to vote and, in some cases, cast ballots in our elections. I will not tolerate this,” Allen said.

Secretary Allen will refer these matters to local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities for review and any appropriate action.

