Otto H. Iglesias Chronicles Exile, Identity, And A Lost Homeland In Cuba, Your Children Cry!

Cuba, your children cry! by Otto H. Iglesias

An award-winning memoir blends personal history with Cuba’s political tragedy to illuminate the enduring pain of displacement and the search for belonging.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the critically acclaimed memoir Cuba, Your Children Cry!: ¡Cuba, tus hijos lloran!, attorney and author Otto H. Iglesias delivers a poignant and deeply personal account of exile, memory, and identity shaped by Cuba’s political upheaval. Drawing from family history and lived experience, Otto explores what it means to love a homeland one has never known, while carrying the generational weight of its loss.

The book begins in Hialeah, Florida, where Otto finds himself immersed in his parents’ vintage photographs of a free Cuba from the 1940s and 1950s. Through their stories, he comes to know an island filled with music drifting from Havana cafés, romantic nights along lively streets, and a cultural richness that existed before political strife transformed the nation.

Cuba, Your Children Cry! traces the emotional contradiction of being raised in a “Cuban bubble” in the United States, deeply connected to Cuban language, customs, and longing, while simultaneously navigating unfamiliar American traditions. Otto captures the heartbreak of a generation forced to flee, recounting how thousands risked their lives crossing shark-infested waters on makeshift rafts in pursuit of freedom and asylum.

At the heart of the memoir is a lifelong yearning to understand origin and identity. Otto writes with clarity and restraint about the unanswered questions that shaped his upbringing: how his parents escaped Cuba, what they left behind, and how exile reshapes the idea of home.

The inspiration for the book lies in reconciling love for a homeland with grief over its collapse. Otto’s legal background lends precision to his storytelling, while his emotional honesty gives the narrative universal resonance. The memoir speaks not only to Cuban Americans, but to anyone shaped by displacement, political division, or inherited memory.

Cuba, Your Children Cry! has received significant recognition, including being named Author of the Year (Culture and Society) at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards, a Distinguished Favorite at the 2023 Independent Press Awards, a Finalist at both the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and National Indie Excellence Awards, an Honorable Mention at the 2023 International Latino Book Awards, and a recipient of the 2023 Literary Titan Book Award, underscoring its cultural and literary impact.

