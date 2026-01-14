Two Chairs Publishes Second Peer-Reviewed Study Showing Outcomes Up to 2.5 Times Better Than Standard Care

With the right match, strong therapeutic relationships, measurement-based care that’s actually used in-session, patients stay engaged long enough to feel real improvement.” — Colleen Marshall, MA, LMFT, Chief Clinical Officer at Two Chairs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Chairs, the leading provider of integrated therapy and psychiatry, today announced the publication of its second peer-reviewed research study demonstrating that its care model drives clinical outcomes up to 2.5 times better than standard practice settings for people with anxiety and depression. This publication builds on Two Chairs’ growing body of peer-reviewed evidence validating the effectiveness of its technology-enabled, measurement-driven approach to behavioral health care.The findings follow the company’s December 2024 peer-reviewed publication showing that rigorous Measurement-Based Care (MBC) training and implementation improved clinical outcomes by 24% at scale, offering rare real-world evidence that consistent use of MBC materially changes patient outcomes.In a review of 2,984 patients who started therapy in the first half of 2024, this new study, published in JMIR Formative Research, found:Superior clinical outcomes: Two Chairs outcomes for anxiety and depression were up to 2.5 times better than published results from standard practice settings.-- Better retention: 90% of Two Chairs patients remained in care through the 4th session, compared to less than 36% in standard settings. By matching patients with the right therapist and fostering strong therapeutic alliances, Two Chairs keeps patients engaged long enough to see meaningful improvement and avoid the higher costs that come with patient dropout and failed treatment.-- Superior adherence to Measurement-Based Care (MBC): Patients at Two Chairs completed their pre-session check-ins 96.3% of the time, showing that all providers use measurement based care regularly in their practice. These figures far exceed the ~5% who use MBC regularly. This level of consistency mirrors findings from Two Chairs’ recent Frontiers in Health Services study, which showed that 100% of clinicians used MBC and outcomes improved across 95% of therapists following structured MBC training.-- Meaningful improvement: 79% of patients achieved clinically-significant improvement by the time they complete care, demonstrating real-world impact on quality of life and functioning.Therapy dropout remains one of the biggest challenges in behavioral health. Research shows that as many as 27% of patients never return after their first appointment, 46% drop out after just two sessions, and nearly three-quarters stop treatment after only three. At the same time, measurement-based care (MBC)—a practice proven to improve outcomes—is underutilized, with less than 5% of providers regularly integrating it into their care. The result: many patients drop out before benefiting from treatment, and even those who stay often don’t get consistent feedback on their progress“As a clinician, I’ve seen how discouraging it can be when patients drop out early or don’t experience meaningful change,” said Colleen Marshall, MA, LMFT, Chief Clinical Officer at Two Chairs. “These results show that the story can be different. With the right match, strong therapeutic relationships, measurement-based care that’s actually used in-session, patients stay engaged long enough to feel real improvement. That’s what every clinician and patient wants to see.”“This research validates our conviction that behavioral health must be measured, managed, and held accountable to outcomes just like every other area of healthcare,” said Alex Katz, founder and CEO of Two Chairs. “We’ve now published peer-reviewed evidence showing not only that our implementation of MBC improved our own outcomes, but that MBC, clinician-focused technology, and a collaborative clinical model help us deliver better-than-standard care. That raises expectations for patients, providers, and payers alike.”Two Chairs results show that when behavioral health care is built around outcomes, everyone benefits. For patients, higher rates of meaningful improvement mean more people truly feel better, faster. For employers and health plans, measurement based care delivered at scale translates to fewer wasted sessions, lower costs and a stronger return on investment. And for the field as a whole, Two Chairs is demonstrating that measurement-based care can be delivered at scale, setting a new standard for what quality in psychotherapy should look like.Research is foundational to everything Two Chairs does. From designing its care model to developing clinician training and purpose-built technology, Two Chairs applies a rigorous, evidence-driven approach to improving outcomes in real-world clinical settings. The company is committed to publishing transparent, peer-reviewed research that advances the field, holds behavioral health care accountable to outcomes, and contributes to a growing body of evidence on what high-quality, scalable psychotherapy should look like.The full research, “Depression and Anxiety Outcomes in a Technology-Enabled Psychotherapy Practice: Retrospective Cohort Study,” is available in JMIR Formative Research.# # #About Two ChairsTwo Chairs is setting a new standard in mental health care with seamlessly integrated therapy and psychiatry delivered by highly trained clinicians, powered by smart technology, and measured for real impact. The company combines fast access, personalized care, and proven outcomes to create a system that works — for patients, providers, health plans, and clinicians alike. Two Chairs is in-network with national and regional health plans including Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, and Florida Blue, serving over 20 million covered lives. They are also the employer of choice for licensed clinicians across more than 90 areas of expertise and have been widely recognized for both workplace and clinical excellence, including designations such as Great Place to Work, Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators, and Inc. Best in Business.

