Pulse of the City News Recognizes Companies with a Reputation for Exceptional Customer Service

Three companies were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for 12 straight years of providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News has honored three seemingly unrelated businesses with their 12th consecutive Pulse Award . What they have in common? A legacy of customer service and satisfaction.Katz Builders, Inc. of Austin, Texas, has earned a reputation for building and remodeling the area’s finest homes since 1984. As a design-build firm, Katz has developed a seamless process with all design and construction services coordinated and accomplished in-house, serving as a one-stop shop for the entire project. Throughout its four decades in business, the firm has proudly cultivated lasting relationships with customers that have led them to choose Katz time and again for their projects. With a hand-selected team of tradespeople who have the integrity, technical skills, quality work and reliability that Katz embodies, the firm is always poised to serve customers well. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Katz-Builders-Inc-Austin-TX Clym Environmental Services, LLC in Frederick, Maryland, provides a comprehensive array of waste management and environmental, health and safety services to the life sciences and healthcare industries. The company offers a global services approach, resulting in the need for just one service provider leading to better service, better value and liability control. Clym’s experienced professionals are service driven and focused on designing customized solutions to meet clients’ needs. Whether a client requires complete outsourced solutions or support for its current staff, Clym can handle the project. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/clym-environmental-services-llc-Frederick-MD Cool R Us, Inc. A/C & Heating in Jacksonville, Florida, has provided expert installation and maintenance of cooling and heating systems for residential customers for nearly two decades. The company was founded on values that still take precedence today as the team goes above and beyond for its customers. Employees are always polite and friendly, professionally attired, on time, respect customers’ time and property, and are committed to following up to ensure complete customer satisfaction . Cool R Us strives to offer not only the best products and best service at the best prices, but always the best customer service and satisfaction. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/COOL-R-US-INC-JACKSONVILLE-FL Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

