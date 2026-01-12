State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (01-12-2026)

For immediate release: January 12, 2026 (26-006)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Lauren Yielding (VB61208063) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Yielding’s pharmacy assistant credential. Yielding failed to comply with the terms of a 2023 stipulation requiring her to enter a monitoring program.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Leanna Marie Eaves’ (PC61061150) certified medical assistant-phlebotomist credential, pending further disciplinary action. In August 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services found Eaves personally exploited and mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Eaves from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Snohomish County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Laura Santana (HM61272025) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Santana’s home care aide credential. Between July 2023 and January 2024, Santana used a client’s credit card for personal purchases totaling $277 and later admitted to the conduct.

Spokane County

In December 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Lydia Catherine Cicarelli’s (CG61227010) agency affiliated counselor credential until she meets the terms and conditions of a 2023 stipulation requiring completion of a five-year monitoring contract. Cicarelli failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Out of State

Colorado: In December 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Stephen Patrick Flansbaum’s (LH60526071) mental health counselor credential until at least December 20, 2026. In September 2024, Flansbaum informed his employer that he would be entering inpatient treatment. Flansbaum failed to respond to the department’s multiple requests for information.

Idaho: In December 2025 the Department of Health suspended Michelle Renea Kokkinen’s (NC60892961) certified nursing assistant credential for at least four years. Kokkinen failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a November 2024 order suspending her credential by continuing to work until January 2025, constituting the unlicensed practice of nursing assistance.

