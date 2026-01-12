New Book Silent Screams From the Hamptons Offers an In-Depth Look at Emotional Addiction and Toxic Relationship Cycles

Silent Screams from the Hamptons by Christa Jan Ryan

Award-winning TV producer Christa Jan Ryan delivers a raw, unflinching memoir confronting addiction, domestic violence, and the psychology of staying too long.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning television producer and author Christa Jan Ryan announces the release of Silent Screams from the Hamptons (2nd Edition), a gripping and emotionally charged memoir that confronts toxic romance, domestic violence, addiction, and the complicated psychology behind returning to what harms us. Currently ranked as a #1 New Release in Sexual Health Recovery, the book offers readers a rare blend of dark humor, heartbreak, and hard-won clarity through a story that is as compelling as it is necessary.

In Silent Screams from the Hamptons, Ryan explores a painful truth many experience but few openly discuss: the addictive emotional high of “make-up sex” and how it can reinforce cycles of abuse by turning conflict into chemistry and trauma into attachment. With a voice that is fearless and refreshingly candid, she reveals how the temporary rush of reconciliation can mask deeper danger, keeping individuals tethered to relationships that erode safety, identity, and self-worth.

Central to Ryan’s story is her struggle with alcoholism, which she does not minimize or excuse. She openly acknowledges how her addiction clouded her judgment and impaired her ability to recognize the psychological trap she was in, contributing to a prolonged cycle of domestic violence. By confronting her own role with honesty and accountability, Ryan adds depth and credibility to the narrative, showing how substance abuse can distort clarity, prolong harm, and delay escape, even when danger is present.

More than a memoir, the book reads with the momentum of a thriller. Ryan’s storytelling has been described as funny, death-defying, exciting, and intensely immersive, pulling readers into the emotional reality of her experiences with such immediacy that it feels lived rather than observed. Beneath the page-turning pace lies a deeper purpose: illuminating the psychological mechanisms that allow abusive dynamics and addiction to coexist and persist, even when the warning signs are undeniable.

Ryan wrote Silent Screams from the Hamptons to give language to what so many survivors struggle to name: how abuse can disguise itself as passion, how fear can be twisted into devotion, and how addiction can silence instinct and self-trust. The second edition offers a renewed invitation for readers to not only witness her journey, but to recognize patterns, reclaim perspective, and begin their own process of recovery through honesty and awareness.

In addition to its impact in the literary space, Silent Screams from the Hamptons is currently being reviewed for potential film adaptation, reflecting the story’s cinematic intensity and emotional resonance. With Ryan’s background as an award-winning TV producer, the memoir naturally lends itself to visual storytelling, further amplifying its reach and cultural relevance.

The book speaks directly to survivors, advocates, therapists, and anyone seeking to understand why leaving can be the hardest part of healing. It also resonates with readers who have experienced trauma bonding, emotional manipulation, addiction, or the disorienting push-and-pull of relationships that alternate between chaos and intimacy. Through lived experience and unfiltered truth, Ryan delivers a story that is both gripping and deeply human.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/4LmEXQp

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.