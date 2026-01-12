Leading with Heart and Disruption: Sanjay Puri in Conversation with Ram Sareen on The Indianness Podcast

Indianness Podcast Ram Sareen on The Indianness Podcast with Sanjay Puri, President, Knowledge Networks

Ram Sareen shares a journey of disruption, humility, and Indian values, showing how empathy-driven leadership, resilience, and purpose build lasting companies.

Disruption is not rebellion—it’s curiosity refusing to be quiet.” — Ram Sareen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling episode of The Indianness Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sits down with Ram Sareen , Founder and CEO of TUKA Group (TUKAtech), to unpack a remarkable journey that blends disruption, humility, and deeply rooted Indian values. More than a success story in global fashion technology, this conversation is a masterclass in human-centered leadership—where people are family, work has purpose, and innovation begins with empathy.A Different Kind of Leadership PhilosophyFrom the very start, Ram Sareen challenges conventional corporate language. “They’re not employees,” he says. “They’re family.” In an industry known for speed and scale, Ram has built a culture anchored in belonging. Many team members have spent decades with the company—20, 25, even 28 years—reflecting loyalty earned through respect, not hierarchy.When Everyone Eats at the Same TableOne of the most powerful symbols of this culture is deceptively simple: shared meals. Every office had a kitchen and a cook. From peon to president, everyone sat together to eat, talk, and connect. These daily rituals dissolved titles and reinforced dignity. Leadership, Ram explains, is not about authority—it’s about proximity.Disruption as a Lifelong TraitLong before he became a tech pioneer, Ram was labeled “too disruptive.” Bored in classrooms, impatient with slow systems, he wanted to do things differently. What once looked like rebellion later became innovation. That restlessness—his refusal to accept “the way it’s always been done”—eventually powered breakthroughs in CAD/CAM and 3D fashion technology that transformed garment design worldwide.A Wake-Up Call That Changed EverythingAt 45, a cardiac arrest on a dentist’s chair forced Ram to confront mortality. That near-death experience became a turning point. Lying in recovery, he took inventory of his life—relationships strained, words spoken in haste, moments of ego. In the months that followed, he personally apologized to everyone he felt he had wronged. Success, he realized, meant nothing without peace.Entrepreneurship with No Safety NetRam’s entrepreneurial journey was never linear. From quitting a job on the first day to securing his first garment order with little more than confidence and speed, he learned by doing. He delivered early, exceeded expectations, and built credibility the hard way. Execution mattered more than perfection—and courage more than capital.Humility, Immigration, and Starting OverAfter family conflicts and business setbacks, Ram left India with barely any money. In North America, he washed dishes and worked for $2 an hour. It was humbling—and formative. Reinvention, he learned, often begins at the bottom. Those experiences shaped the leader he would become: grounded, grateful, and resilient.Family, Partnership, and Shared SacrificeThroughout the journey, partnership mattered. His wife left behind status and security to start anew with him. Together, they faced financial hardship, education barriers, and uncertainty. Success, Ram emphasizes, is never a solo act—it’s built on shared sacrifice.Giving Back and Staying RootedGrateful for the opportunities he received, Ram remains committed to giving back—especially to institutions that supported him in his hardest moments. He also champions cultural pride, urging people to keep their names, identities, and roots intact. Indianness, he believes, is not geography—it’s values.Leadership Lessons from The Indianness PodcastThis episode with Sanjay and Ram Sareen reminds us that the strongest organizations are built on humanity. Disruption fuels progress, but compassion sustains it. And when leaders choose purpose over ego, they don’t just build companies—they build legacies.

