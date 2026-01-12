Kaizen SEO Adds Advocate Retainer to its Monthly SEO Plans for Recruiters

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaizen SEO, an SEO recruitment agency, has expanded its monthly SEO plans with the Advocate Retainer - a fixed-scope service built for recruitment agencies that need consistent SEO delivery without a heavy commitment. The plan is priced at £395 per month and includes four hours of junior-led SEO work each month.Recruitment agencies often publish vacancies and insights, then lose visibility due to crawl, indexing, and page structure issues. Advocate targets those foundational issues, helping teams improve how Google reads their site and how AI tools display their expertise in answers and overviews.What the Advocate Retainer IncludesThe Advocate Retainer is designed for founder-led teams and smaller agencies who want practical support across key pages, without handing over a full campaign. Each month includes four hours of execution work focused on:●Page copy analysis and optimisation●Meta data analysis and optimisation●Internal linking to connect related pages●Creation of new pages to capture long-tail, higher-intent searches●Restructuring pages and blogs for stronger AI surfacing●Crawl and indexing fixes, plus schema validationFor more details, check out their page: https://www kaizen-seo .com/cm/seo-services/monthly-seo-plans/advocate-retainerHow the Advocate Retainer WorksThe first month focuses on removing barriers that stop key pages from being found and indexed. From there, Kaizen SEO applies repeated on-page improvements that compound over time. Agencies can use Advocate to stabilise visibility, improve the performance of priority service pages, and build a base for future growth into Kaizen’s other monthly plans. Many Kaizen SEO clients see measurable traction within 8 to 12 weeks, with stronger gains as authority builds over six months.Case Study: A small five person recruitment agency needed page structuring for AI extraction, high intent copy and new supporting pages. The Advocate Retainer plan resulted in a 36% jump in organic clicks and the site began appearing in Google’s People Also Ask results for an “affordable recruiters” niche search.Kaizen SEO works exclusively in recruitment SEO and is led by Dan Jones, a former recruiter with more than a decade of hands-on experience in search strategy for staffing businesses. Dan Jones, Founder and Chief SEO Strategist at Kaizen SEO, said: “Advocate gives recruiters a clear route forward, affordable, structured, and focused on proof.”About Kaizen SEOKaizen SEO Limited is a specialist recruitment SEO consultancy based in Staffordshire. The agency focuses on technical SEO, on-page optimisation, content strategy, and AI visibility for recruitment websites across common recruitment platforms and CMS builds.Recruitment agencies and marketing teams can book a 15 Minute discovery call with Kaizen SEO to discuss fit, onboarding, and how Advocate aligns with current performance goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.