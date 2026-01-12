Alderfer Glass Company Celebrates Sixty Years of Serving Clients in Montgomery County

65 years of serving the community, Alderfer Glass Company is praised for their dedication to faith, family, and friendship, while also offering quality craftsmanship & a commitment to dependability.” — Ben Weaver

TELFORD PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alderfer Glass Company Celebrates Sixty Years of Serving Clients in Montgomery CountyA local business located in Montgomery County is celebrating 65 years of business. Providing services to residents not only in Montgomery and Bucks County but also those in the Lehigh Valley, as well as the surrounding areas and Philly Metro area.Founded by brothers Stan and Robert Alderfer in 1961, the company has been dedicated to serving businesses, drivers, and families in various areas of the glass industry. Three generations of Alderfers have committed themselves to providing “quality, service, value, and honesty to all.” They also put faith, family, and friendship at the forefront of their company, incorporating these aspects into every area of their business. Residential services include shower enclosures, home windows and doors, storm doors and windows, and mirrors. Automotive services include windshield repairs and replacements and safety system recalibrations. Another service provided is showroom and retail, offering flat glass, table glass, mirrors, and specialty glass. Some of their commercial services offered are storefront systems, glass entrances, partition walls, skylights, and window tinting.For the convenience of their clients, Alderfer Glass provides online estimates, curbside pick-up, delivery options, in-store pickup, shopping in-store, and other services on location.Over time, they have grown from a small glass shop selling flat glass into a larger showroom with multiple glass services available. As they expanded services offered, they also expanded their locations, adding locations in Lansdale, Quakertown, and Limerick so that the company can meet the increasing demands of damaged windshields in need of repair or replacement. Crediting the community of their success, they have a strong reputation for their outstanding and timely service.About Alderfer Glass CompanySince 1961, Alderfer Glass Company has been offering high-quality glass services to their clients. They have grown to offer a variety of services within the glass industry including residential, commercial, automotive, and specialty glass in the Southeast Pennsylvania region, as well as the Lehigh Valley area. For more information on their services and their various locations, contact Alderfer Glass Company.

