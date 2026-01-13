Algo Acquires Demand Driven Technologies, Makers of Intuiflow, to Create a Unified Demand-to-Supply Planning Platform

Algo logo

New company will deliver a unified platform that connects supply chain planning and execution to operational reality for manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers

By bringing Algo and Intuiflow together, we are creating a platform that gives organizations the clarity and confidence needed to run more efficient, resilient operations across the entire value chain” — Wayne Sim, CEO

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algo, a leading provider of AI powered supply chain planning solutions today announced its acquisition of Demand Driven Technologies (DD Tech) , the company behind Intuiflow, the most trusted platform for integrated manufacturing and demand driven planning. The combination forms a new market leader for adaptive supply chain planning, with a demand to supply planning and execution system that promises to improve service levels while reducing inventory and working capital requirements.“Global manufacturers, vendors and retailers are under growing pressure to determine demand earlier and respond with greater precision”, said Wayne Sim, CEO of Algo. “By bringing Algo and Intuiflow together, we are creating a platform that will give organizations the clarity and confidence they need to run stronger, more resilient operations across the entire value chain.”The acquisition will unite Algo’s forward looking demand intelligence with Intuiflow’s consumption-based supply planning, providing planners with insightful, forward-looking signals and then turning those signals into clear priorities for materials, production, and inventory. The result is a shared cadence from plan to production, where planners can see demand sooner, pace operations to actual usage, and make timely decisions on materials and capacity with greater confidence.“Intuiflow was created to help companies anchor their operations to what customers actually consume,” said Erik Bush, CEO and Co-founder of Demand Driven Technologies. “Together with Algo’s demand intelligence, we will give planners a clearer view of demand and a more dependable way to turn that insight into action.”"The future belongs to adaptive supply chains. With Algo and Intuiflow together, we have a connected planning and execution system that links demand, materials, production, and inventory based on what customers truly need, with AI guiding decisions where it matters most,” said Amjad Hussain, Founder of Algo.The combined organization will operate under the Algo name, supported by a larger global team and a broader suite of supply chain planning and execution solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

