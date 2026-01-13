On Time Edge Appoints Brian Lindenmeyer to Lead Strategy & Partnerships and Expand Kinaxis-Led Growth

Brian Lindenmeyer, Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships

Strategic hire reinforces commitment to helping manufacturers improve planning responsiveness, execution alignment, and enterprise-level performance outcomes.

On Time Edge bridges strategy, planning, and execution to deliver results. I’m excited to strengthen our Kinaxis-led strategy and help customers turn planning insight into tangible performance gains.” — Brian Lindenmeyer

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge [ https://www.ontimeedge.com] , a leading provider of digital transformation and interoperability strategies for manufacturing and supply chain organizations, today announced the appointment of Brian Lindenmeyer as Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships, a newly expanded leadership role focused on advancing enterprise planning initiatives, strengthening the company’s Kinaxis relationship, and accelerating customer value across planning and execution domains.The appointment reflects On Time Edge’s continued investment in experienced, outcome-oriented leadership as manufacturers seek stronger alignment between demand, supply, and execution planning to improve responsiveness, reliability, and overall business performance.With a background in industrial engineering and more than 25 years of experience delivering supply chain planning solutions across global manufacturers, Lindenmeyer is a seasoned veteran of enterprise planning, SaaS, and consulting organizations. He brings deep expertise in the Kinaxis ecosystem and a strong understanding of the planning, forecasting, and responsiveness requirements facing manufacturers operating in increasingly volatile environments.“Manufacturers today aren’t looking for disconnected planning tools or theoretical strategies; they want solutions that align planning decisions with real operational outcomes,” said Brian Vogel, CEO of On Time Edge. “Brian’s deep experience in enterprise planning platforms, particularly Kinaxis, and his ability to connect customer objectives to execution make him a powerful addition to our leadership team.”Throughout his career, Lindenmeyer has worked closely with global manufacturers to align demand, supply, and execution planning in ways that drive measurable improvements in responsiveness, service levels, and decision confidence. His background includes senior leadership roles at Kinaxis, TransVoyant, and other global technology and consulting firms, where he partnered with executive teams to translate complex planning challenges into scalable, enterprise-ready solutions.At On Time Edge, Lindenmeyer will focus on:• Advancing strategic partnerships for the ultimate benefit of clients and their business objectives;• Strengthening the joint go-to-market strategy with Kinaxis to ensure tighter alignment between offerings, customer needs, and value realization;• Expanding shared solution positioning across planning, scheduling, and execution domains;• Driving co-selling motions that support enterprise-level customer impact and long-term success; and• Helping customers connect planning investments directly to operational performance and business outcomes.“On Time Edge stands out for its ability to bridge strategy, planning, and execution in a way that delivers real results,” said Brian Lindenmeyer. “Manufacturers are under pressure to respond faster and plan with greater confidence. I’m excited to focus on strengthening our Kinaxis-led strategy and helping customers turn planning insight into tangible performance gains.”Lindenmeyer’s appointment follows a series of strategic initiatives at On Time Edge, including new partnerships across the manufacturing technology ecosystem, the launch of an annual Manufacturing Scheduling Summit for senior enterprise executives, and the continued expansion of its Manufacturing Digital Interoperability Framework . Together, these efforts underscore the company’s commitment to helping manufacturers move from disconnected systems and data silos to coordinated, enterprise-wide performance improvement.“As manufacturers navigate uncertainty and rising expectations for responsiveness and execution, investing in the right leadership is critical,” added Vogel. “Brian’s appointment signals to the market that we are serious about helping our clients win at the enterprise level, across planning, execution, and outcomes.”ABOUT ON TIME EDGEAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge [ https://www.ontimeedge.com ] for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge [ https://www.ontimeedge.com ] or connect with us

